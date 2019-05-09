How a juror was booted from a high-profile trial for staring and his spouse's Facebook 'like'

Staring and a Facebook like led to the removal of the jury foreman hours into deliberations last week in the Patrick Cole trial amid questions about whether the juror fairly heard the case.

Cole, 29, was on trial for dangerous driving causing the death of Nicole Novak in July 2017. He was acquitted by the 11 remaining jurors May 9.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Denise LeBlanc ordered the juror's removal "out of an abundance of caution" after Cole discovered the juror's wife was friends on Facebook with a member of Novak's extended family.

Reaching that decision involved isolating the foreman from the 11 other jurors for hours, calling him to testify, and asking the remaining jurors to vote on whether they could continue to fairly deliberate without knowing what had unfolded.

Nathan Gorham, Cole's defence lawyer who called for the juror's removal, said he's been a lawyer in about 50 jury trials.

"The circumstances in this case, in my view, were just extremely unusual and I'd be surprised if I ever see something like this or hear something like this again in my career," Gorham said in an interview.

The jury foreman was kept in a separate room for several hours as lawyers and the judge considered how to handle the issue. (CBC)

A publication ban previously prevented reporting what led to the juror's removal. CBC went to court and successfully had the ban varied. The ban now only prohibits reporting information that would identify the juror, his spouse and the family member of Novak.

Cole says juror was 'staring'

Cole's trial began April 23 with jury selection. Deliberations began May 7 but stopped about seven hours later when the jury raised a question about the judge's instructions.

While the jury was in the courtroom, Cole said he noticed the jury foreman "staring" at him. He looked up the juror on Facebook and found the juror's spouse was friends with a member of Novak's extended family.

Gorham filed an application calling for the juror to be removed and raised the possibility of a mistrial.

The juror was held in a room separate from the rest of the jury for several hours as the connection was investigated.

That included Cole testifying about what he saw and Gorham showing screenshots of a photo posted by the family member on Facebook. The juror's wife had liked the photo midway through the trial.

LeBlanc called the juror to testify without the other jurors present. The juror said neither he nor his wife knew of Novak or her family.

Nicole Novak, 19, died after a single-vehicle crash in Frosty Hollow in 2017. (Lise Norden/Facebook )

"I strongly doubt that she knows anyone related," he said at one point.

Gorham said the quick, unequivocal answer raised a concern and he called for the juror to be removed.

"I think a reasonable member of the public would be concerned about the apparent close connection," Gorham said.

The process of investigating the issue also raised concerns given jury deliberations had been halted for hours and one juror kept separate.

The judge decided to remove the juror "out of an abundance of caution" given the stage of the trial and said a reasonable person would have concerns about what unfolded.

The foreman and the other 11 jurors weren't told what happened when they weren't in the room.

Jury voted on whether to continue

The judge asked the jurors to consider whether during deliberations anything had happened or was said that would lead them to believe they couldn't reach a verdict in keeping with their oath.

Each juror cast a secret vote on whether they felt they could continue and reach a fair verdict. All 11 voted yes.

Gorham dropped the idea of a mistrial and deliberations eventually resumed. The jury found Cole not guilty the following morning.

Nicole O'Bryne, a law professor at the University of New Brunswick, said social media — where people sometimes may be only loosely connected — will likely make what happened more common.

Nicole O'Bryne, a law professor at the University of New Brunswick, says it sounds like the judge did everything she could to save the trial. (CBC)

"You can be friends with somebody on Facebook but have never met them," O'Bryne said in an interview. "Does that disqualify you from actually sitting in judgment of the case? Is that connection too remote?

"These are the questions we're now having to examine in this era of social media and the ease to which anybody can investigate somebody else online."

Rob Currie, a Dalhousie University law professor, said in an interview that such issues have cropped up in various countries with jury trials. He pointed to a 2012 mistrial in Moncton where a juror had commented in a Facebook group about the person on trial.

Currie and O'Bryne said a key element of a jury trial is that an accused has a right to an impartial jury.

O'Bryne said a juror accused of bias or having an interest in the outcome of a case can "cast a shadow" on whether there was a fair trial.

Saving the trial

"By discharging that juror, the judge did what he or she could do to save the trial process and maintain confidence in the administration of justice," O'Bryne said.

"When you're talking about a jury case, where a juror is going to sit in judgment of another person and render the most important decision in that person's life, it's important for things to actually be fair, but also for things to appear to be fair," Gorham said.

Eric Lalonde, one of the Crown prosecutors for the trial, declined to comment.