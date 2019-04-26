Crown, defence focus on Patrick Cole's driving in moments before fatal crash

Dangerous driving by Patrick Cole as he followed Nicole Novak in the moments before she crashed her car near Sackville led to her death, the Crown argued Monday.

"If it wasn't for that, Ms. Novak's car would not have gone off the road that night," prosecutor Jessica Lavoie said during closing arguments at Cole's jury trial on a charge of dangerous driving causing death.

"If it wasn't for that, Ms. Novak would not have died."

Cole, 29, was charged after the crash July 16, 2017, in Frosty Hollow that led to the 19-year-old Sackville woman's death two days later.

The Crown and defence disagreed on what the evidence shows about Cole's driving before the crash.

In her six-minute closing, Lavoie pointed to testimony from Cody Atkinson, who said he saw the truck driven by Cole go past his driveway only 10 to 15 feet behind the car driven by Novak.

Atkinson estimated they were going 150 kilometres per hour or more.

Her car went about one kilometre up a small hill into a turn, then rolled over into a ditch. Witnesses testified Cole took the same route as Novak did for about 20 kilometres before the crash.

Molly Pierce, a passenger in Novak's car that night, testified they didn't know why the truck was following them and were driving fast out of fear.

Novak, died in a single-vehicle crash in Frosty Hollow. A passenger in the car survived. (Lise Norden/Facebook )

Atkinson was also central to the 45-minute closing argument of defence lawyer Nathan Gorham.

He said Atkinson's testimony can't be believed and pointed to three witnesses who said they didn't see Cole's truck when the crash happened.

"If the truck was behind or anywhere close to behind, the witnesses would've seen it," Gorham said.

Lavoie said the witnesses didn't contradict Atkinson, since he testified he couldn't see over a hill to a bend in the road where the crash occurred.

Molly Pierce, right, testified she was terrified in the passenger seat of a car driven by her best friend Nicole Novak as a truck driven by Patrick Cole followed them. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

Gorham said the judge has already decided the jury will have to determine whether Cole is guilty based on the final moments of the night, not on any other events leading up to the crash.

"The last kilometre or so of this event, that's the issue," Gorham said.

That runs from Atkinson's driveway to the crash scene.

Jury instructions Tuesday

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Denise LeBlanc will give jury instructions Tuesday morning.

The trial began April 23 with selection of the jury of six women and six men.

The jury heard testimony from Mounties who responded to the crash, an RCMP crash reconstructionist, a passenger in Cole's truck, witnesses of the crash and Novak's father who was on the phone with Pierce at the time of the crash.