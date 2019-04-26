Patrick Cole found not guilty of dangerous driving causing death

A jury in Moncton has found Patrick Cole not guilty of dangerous driving causing the death of Nicole Novak.

Cole was charged after a crash on July 16, 2017, in Frosty Hollow, near Sackville.

The 19-year-old Novak died in hospital two days after the crash.

The jury of 11 returned the verdict Thursday morning after about 10 hours of deliberations.

Brian Novak, the father of Nicole Novak, leaves the Moncton courthouse Thursday. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Denise LeBlanc told Cole after the verdict was read that he was free to go.

Family members of Cole sighed deeply when the verdict was announced.

Several family members of Novak's family, including her father, Brian Novak, were also in court. Brian Novak declined to comment after leaving the courtroom.

Witnesses at the trial said Cole followed Novak's car for quite a while, but there was disagreement over how far back he was at the time of the crash.