Juror removed in Patrick Cole's dangerous driving trial after deliberations begin

A juror was removed Wednesday at the trial of Patrick Cole, the Riverview man accused of dangerous driving causing the death of Nicole Novak almost two years ago.

The 19-year-old died two days after a crash July 16, 2017, in Frosty Hollow, near Sackville. A witness testified Cole, 29, had driven his truck close behind Novak's car at high speed moments before the crash.

Jury deliberations began in Moncton on Tuesday afternoon but were suspended throughout Wednesday as lawyers and the judge dealt with an issue.

Jurors told not to speculate

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Denise LeBlanc told the remaining jurors around 4 p.m. that the decision to remove the juror was "out of an abundance of caution."

LeBlanc told the jury not to speculate about the reason.

The remaining 11 jurors were asked to vote on whether they felt they could continue to hear the case. All voted that they could.

Deliberations resumed at about 5:30 p.m.

A publication ban has been imposed on reasons for the juror's dismissal.

The jury had asked a question late Tuesday evening that could not be answered before the other issue arose. The jury asked for clarification of the judge's instructions given earlier the day.

Nicole Novak, 19, died after a single-vehicle crash in Frosty Hollow in 2017. (Lise Norden/Facebook )

As part of her instructions, LeBlanc told the jury that to find Cole guilty of the charge, they would have to determine his driving caused Novak's death.

She said they would have to find the driving was a "significant contributing cause" of her death, a phrase the jury wanted clarified.

The trial began April 23 with jury selection. The final witnesses testified May 1 and closing statements were delivered by lawyers on Monday.