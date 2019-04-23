A jury was selected Tuesday for the trial of a man charged after a young Sackville woman suffered fatal injuries in a car crash two years ago.

Patrick James Edward Cole, 27, of Riverview is charged with dangerous driving causing the death of 19-year-old Nicole Novak.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Novak was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash on Route 106 in Frosty Hollow, southwest of Sackville, on July 16, 2017. She died two days later.

On Tuesday, about 140 potential jurors showed up at the Moncton Law Court, crowding into two courtrooms as jury selection got underway.

By 12:45 p.m., 12 jurors and two alternates were chosen.

Patrick Cole, charged with dangerous driving causing death, is showing leaving the Moncton courthouse on July 31, 2017. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

Justice Denise LeBlanc of the Court of Queen's Bench spent about an hour during the afternoon telling the jurors how the trial process works, and explaining it is their job to make decisions based on the facts and evidence presented.

Jessica Lavoie and Eric Lalonde are representing the Crown. Cole's lawyer is Nathan Gorham.

Four weeks have been set aside for the trial.