Ex-Brunswick News editor accused of 'setting a trap' in wrongful dismissal suit

A former top editor from Brunswick News Inc. was accused Friday of "setting a trap" that allowed him to fire the managing editor of the Times & Transcript in 2015.

Patrick Brethour faced four hours of cross-examination from Scott Ellsworth, the lawyer representing Al Hogan in his wrongful dismissal suit against the newspaper company.

Ellsworth went over a series of emails, parsing words and debating their meaning as he pressed Brethour about the internal investigation that led to the firing.

But Brethour refused to budge, repeating over and over that Hogan lied to him about his role in an effort to change government documents from the Larry's Gulch fishing lodge.

Brethour recounted how his investigation started with a focus on assistant managing editor Murray Guy's 2013 trip to the lodge, but then shifted to Hogan's role.

Ellsworth accused him of not making that clear to Hogan during a pair of interviews on Feb. 9 and Feb. 13, 2015.

"Would it not have been fair and appropriate to have advised Mr. Hogan that this was the purpose of the interview, so that he might prepare himself?" he asked.

And he questioned why Brethour didn't disclose at the Feb. 13 interview that he had now seen an original version of an email exchange that Hogan had later altered and knew about the changes.

Brethour conducted an internal investigation that eventually led to Hogan's firing in 2015. (CBC)

"I am curious as to why you would not have said 'Al, I've got some emails here that are not making sense to me.' ... Why didn't you take the opportunity to raise the subject with Mr. Hogan?"

Brethour defended his approach, saying at that point, "asking Mr Hogan to do so would not have added to my understanding of the matter."

"You were setting the trap," Ellsworth told him.

"I would disagree with that wholeheartedly," Brethour said.

2013 Larry's Gulch trip

Guy visited Larry's Gulch in 2013 at the invitation of NB Liquor. When a Brunswick News reporter discovered his name on a guest list obtained through a right-to-information request, he lied to Hogan and said he hadn't been there.

At the time, Hogan asked him why the list didn't have his real name, Thomas Guy, that wouldn't be recognizable to the public, and told him, "better get Darell to change it before it gets released," a reference to Darell Fowlie, a senior advisor to then-premier David Alward.

Hogan deleted both of those lines from the email when he forwarded to Brethour after the investigation started in 2015.

Former Times & Transcript editor Murray Guy visited Larry's Gulch in 2013 at the invitation of NB Liquor. (CBC)

Hogan testified this week those lines were "irrelevant" to the point he was making, which was that Guy hadn't actually been there--a belief that later turned out to be mistaken.

But Brethour later obtained the original email and other emails from the Brunswick News server and concluded Hogan deleted the lines to deliberately conceal that he'd directed Guy to get the document changed.

Brethour said if Hogan really was just trying to correct a mistake, he should have formally requested the change in a letter and notified his supervisors, rather than doing it in secret.

Ellsworth argued Friday that while Brethour showed Hogan the altered email during the investigation, he did not actually ask him about the changes.

Hogan, who is seen leaving court earlier this week, was accused of lying about his efforts to change government documents. (CBC)

"If you had wanted to know sincerely and fully why Mr. Hogan abridged, edited, altered, summarized ... an email exchange that he sent to you, you surely could have put that question to him," he said.

Brethour said that didn't change Hogan's obligation to offer up the truth. He said he had told Hogan the fishing guest list was a serious issue and that the company might sue the Canadaland podcast that was preparing to report on it.

"I told Mr. Hogan that it was critical that we be perfectly clear about what happened," he said, adding later there was "no room for fuzziness."

'He was asked to tell the truth'

And during a Sunday phone call with Hogan in the midst of the investigation, Brethour added, "I assured him that if he continued to tell the truth everything would be fine."

That led to another volley about whether the investigation was a trap. "Mr. Hogan was never asked to produce emails," Ellsworth said.

"He was asked to tell the truth," Brethour shot back.

The Larry's Gulch fishing lodge is located on the Restigouche River. Government officials have used the fishing lodge to hold meetings and entertain guests. (CBC)

The cross-examination veered into semantic debates several times, including when Brethour said it was "contrary to the precepts of journalism" for a newspaper editor to work in secret to change a public document.

Ellsworth challenged him on the definition of a public document, and Brethour answered: "a document subject to public access requests is surely a public document."

Brethour acknowledged that Fowlie contacted him during the investigation to back up Hogan's version of events but he opted to not include that in a front-page column by ombudswoman Patricia Graham about the internal inquiry.

"I felt the article published was fair, accurate and complete," Brethour said, pointing out that Fowlie was offered a chance to comment the following week for a subsequent story and refused.

Brethour was the second-last witness in the trial.

Jamie Irving, the vice-president of Brunswick News and a member of the family that owns the newspaper company, was scheduled to testify Friday afternoon.

But BNI lawyer Catherine Lahey said she didn't think she could get through his testimony by the end of the afternoon, so his appearance was rescheduled for Thursday July 4.