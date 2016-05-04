Man convicted in 1987 Moncton murder of teenage girl is unlawfully at large

Patrice Mailloux, the man convicted of killing a Moncton teenager in 1987, has been unlawfully at large since Sept.1, according to Correctional Service Canada.

Mailloux, now 67, shot and killed 16-year-old Laura Davis when she was working at her family's convenience store on St. George Street.

He was first granted day parole in 2016, which was renewed most recently in April 2022, according to a Parole Board of Canada decision. The decision says he must return to the halfway house in Quebec where he's been living two days of the week.

Brenda Davis, Laura's sister, said she has been anxious and afraid since she got the call that Mailloux couldn't be located.

"I was mad, I was upset, at the same time I was thankful that my father wasn't alive because it would have killed him," she said in an interview Tuesday. "I'm scared. I'm scared of him being out there. I'm scared for us. I'm scared for anyone that might cross his path."

Victim's family kept track

Davis has attended all but one parole hearing since Mailloux was convicted, including the ones that take place every six months to renew his day parole.

"I go to be a voice for my sister and for really for everyone else who's ever lost someone from murder to keep people behind bars," she said.

Esme Bailey, spokesperson for Correctional Service Canada, said the department can't "disclose specifics of an offender's case," but confirmed Mailloux has been unlawfully at large.

She said in general, a person's parole is suspended for the following reasons: they breach parole conditions, to prevent them from breaching condition or for "public safety."

Once parole is suspended, the department would issue a warrant to arrest the offender, and until they're arrested, they're considered unlawfully at large.

"We work closely with police to ensure they have all available information to execute a warrant and return an offender to CSC custody," she wrote in an emailed statement.

Conditions for Mailloux's day parole prohibit him from consuming alcohol or drugs, gambling, contacting certain people, including the victim's family, and entering the province of New Brunswick.

Attempted a prison break in 1993

This is not the first time Mailloux has been unlawfully at large.

The parole board's most recent decision to renew his day parole includes a recap of his criminal history.

He was first sentenced to four years and 10 months in 1978 for theft and assault.

In 1987, he shot and killed Laura Davis while "heavily intoxicated by alcohol, drugs and medication" and trying to rob the store.

In 1993, he he attempted to escape from prison with two fellow inmates. He confined a staff member while an accomplice put a knife to their throat and caused a wound, the parole decision says.

Mailloux was convicted of forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and attempted prison breach.

The parole board said that in the following 20 or so years, Mailloux showed "remorse," and "empathy for the victims."

His caseworkers told the parole board he "never stopped trying to make progress" and achieve his goals.

"After having experienced ups and downs during your many years of incarceration, you are now progressing in a positive way in the community," the board wrote.

The board also concluded that Mailloux is at "low risk for short-term violent reoffending."

Laura was 3½ years older than her sister Brenda, who says they were friends as well as siblings. She remembers her sister often, she said.

"As much as I was her pesky little sister who wanted to be with her everywhere, she did let me do a lot of stuff with her."

She said now she's waiting for answers about why Mailloux was able to leave custody, and why he's not been found.