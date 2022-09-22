Man convicted in 1987 murder of Moncton teen arrested in Montreal after 3 weeks at-large

A man convicted of killing a Moncton teenager in 1987 was arrested by Montreal police Thursday, after being unlawfully at large for three weeks.

Patrice Mailloux, 67, had been on day parole and required to return to the halfway house where he was living two days a week when the Correctional Service of Canada deemed him unlawfully at large on Sept. 1.

On Thursday, "the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) have apprehended offender Patrice Mailloux," CSC spokesperson Jean-François Mathieu confirmed in an email to CBC News.

"CSC will continue to work with its police partners to return the offender to CSC's custody."

Mathieu declined to provide any information about the arrest, such as where Mailloux was located or whether he went peacefully, directing inquiries to police.

But a police spokesperson refused to even confirm the arrest, saying it was a CSC file.

Mailloux was sentenced to life without parole eligibility for at least 20 years after being convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Laura Davis, 16.

Laura was working at her family's convenience store on St. George Street on a November evening in 1987 when Mailloux robbed the store and shot her in the head.

Mailloux was first granted day parole in 2016, which was renewed most recently in April.

Among the conditions, he was prohibited from consuming alcohol or drugs, gambling, contacting certain people, including the victim's family, and entering the province of New Brunswick.