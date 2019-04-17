Patient dies in waiting room of busy Edmundston hospital ER, Vitalité confirms

A man in his 70s died in the waiting room of the Edmundston Regional Hospital's emergency department Wednesday, when the ER had a "high level of traffic and long wait times," but the Vitalité Health Network does not believe there's any connection.

The patient was triaged, monitored and cared for according to established protocols, Dr. France Desrosiers, president and chief executive officer of the regional health authority, said in a statement Thursday.

His condition was deemed stable during triage.

"At this point in time, no cause-and-effect relationship between the level of traffic and the death has been established," said Desrosiers.

"A thorough analysis is underway to accurately determine what happened and to make any required improvements."

The release did not specify whether the patient died waiting for care, as was the case of the father of five who died two weeks ago at Horizon's Moncton Hospital, when the ER was in a "critical overcapacity state," and the patient, described by a witness as a senior in a wheelchair, who died in the waiting room of Horizon's Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital ER in Fredericton in July.

But a Vitalité spokesperson confirmed to CBC News late Thursday afternoon the patient died in the waiting room.

Dr. France Desrosiers, president and CEO of Vitalité, offered condolences to the patient's loved ones and thanked the ER team for their 'exemplary dedication.' (Gilles Boudreau/Radio-Canada)

The hospital was also dealing with a "high occupancy rate" on Wednesday, according to the release.

The results of the review will be shared with the man's loved ones, said Desrosiers. She did not say if the results will be made public.

No other information about the patient or his condition during the ER visit will be released, she said, citing privacy.

Acuity increasing

Health Minister Bruce Fitch said every death is "a tragic situation."

He said he can't comment on specific cases, but he met with the CEOs and trustees of Vitalité and Horizon on Wednesday to discuss the latest patient's death and was told the acuity, or the severity, of the cases showing up in emergency rooms is "getting greater and greater and that is causing some of the backlog."

"Some of the outcomes are unavoidable," he said.

"But we can manage the things that we can manage and, again, endeavour to have better outcomes in the future."

Health Minister Bruce Fitch fielded questions from several reporters Thursday about the latest ER death in the province. (CBC)

Fitch said the Health Department and regional health authorities are doing "many, many things" to help alleviate some of the" pressures and stresses" in emergency rooms, such as recruitment, improvements to patient flow, and trying to make sure beds are open.

Pressed for details about what is being done to specifically address patient deaths at emergency rooms, Fitch said the regional health authorities gave him a list of about 20 things that have occurred "in trying to alleviate congestion and also treat patients in a timely manner." He did not elaborate or discuss their success.

People are 'terrified'

Green Party health critic Megan Mitton called the Edmundston death "really concerning."

She said she realizes there are going to be cases where people die when they go to the hospital.

"However, what we're seeing is people showing up to the hospital and not getting the care they need when they need it."

She cited the case of a woman from Memramcook who arrived at the hospital in an ambulance, waited 14 hours and required emergency surgery. "She was dying. That is not OK," said the MLA for Memramcook-Tantramar.

Green Party health critic Megan Mitton says people are 'terrified,' not knowing if they're going to get the care they need at the province's hospitals. (CBC)

Mitton contends doctors, nurses and paramedics are doing everything they can to save lives, "but patients aren't always getting the care they need in time to save their lives."

"Patients are seeing their safety at risk," and it's having an impact on their mental health, she said.

People are "terrified," not knowing if they'll get the care they need, when they need it.

CEO 'saddened'

In a news release after the death in Edmundston, Desrosiers said she was "saddened by this turn of events" and offered condolences to the patient's family and loved ones.

She also thanked the emergency department team members for their "exemplary dedication and assured them of her full support."

This is the second death at the Edmundston hospital ER Vitalité has announced in four months.

On July 24, a patient "lost their life under unforeseeable and exceptional circumstances."

The health authority said it could not release more information in that case but said staffing levels and wait times were normal, and triage processes were completed properly.

At the time, the health minister said the circumstances of that case were much different from the Fredericton patient death, which triggered a major shake-up in health-care leadership in New Brunswick, but he didn't say how.

In the wake of the Fredericton death, Premier Blaine Higgs appointed Fitch as the new health minister, replacing Dorothy Shephard, fired Horizon CEO Dr. John Dornan, and replaced the boards of both health authorities with trustees. Desrosiers maintained her position as the head of Vitalité.