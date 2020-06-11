Man who helped change Saint John's landscape is mourned

For more than four decades, Pat Darrah was the face of development in Saint John.

Name a project in the Port City and Darrah was probably involved in its vision, development or construction, said longtime friend John Barry.

The 1985 Canada Games, the Imperial Theatre, Harbour Station, Dalhousie medical school, UNBSJ, the new YMCA, and the list goes on and on, said Barry, a Saint John lawyer who met Darrah 50 years.

"You wouldn't believe how many things he was involved in. It's hard to believe that one person ... over 60 years in our community, could be on the front lines of so many matters."

And Darrah didn't merely get involved, said Barry.

He was always a major driving force behind any project he took on. He never said "no" to anything and no one ever said "no" to him when he asked, added Barry.

Darrah died Thursday after a brief period of failing health. He was 83.

Pat Darrah was the executive director of the Saint John Construction Association for 42 years and was involved in countless projects in the Port City. (CBC)

"Pat should be remembered with his Irish smile [and], despite some physical disabilities in recent years on his walker, as a person who wanted to get the job done and pursued it vigorously," Barry said.

In recognition for a lifetime of community involvement, Darrah was appointed to the Order of Canada in 2015.

"He was one of New Brunswick's most prominent industry and community leaders and activists for over 60 years," said Barry.

"He never backed off any challenges that demanded every ounce of unbelievable energy and his passion for them and yet he called it the way he saw it — every time — when he was pursuing a goal."

Roxanne Fairweather remembers the first time she met Darrah, about a dozen years ago.

"He came into the room like rolling thunder," she said.

The YMCA of Greater Saint John, one of the many projects Pat Darrah was involved in over the last 60 years, seen here in an artist's concept. (CBC)

She said she was instantly "blown away by this force of nature" and impressed by his work ethic.

"He put as much into it as anyone," she said. "He never asked you to do anything that he wouldn't roll up his sleeves and dig into himself."

She said he helped "change the landscape of the city."

Darrah was in hospital briefly in April and went into palliative care Wednesday. Fairweather is grateful that she was able to visit him at his home earlier this week.

"Pat Darrah was a giant of a man and the guy next door. [He] always had a twinkle in his eye, always had a list of things for you to do. In fact, I talked to him on Monday afternoon for almost an hour and a half, and he gave me my marching orders."