N.B. political leaders differ on protests during pandemic

The New Brunswick premier says there is "inconsistency" between allowing large protests and banning other gatherings under COVID-19 restrictions, but the decision was made not to move in on protesters in order to maintain "balance."

"It's a health risk to the people that participated and all would know that," said Premier Blaine Higgs.

"But it's a choice they made."

Higgs said any attempt to move the protesters would "likely lead to more chaos."

This week the province saw several large protests against anti-black racism spurred by the murder of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who was killed after a police officer put his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes.

That officer has since been charged with second-degree murder and three other officers have also been brought up on charges.

While the protests have drawn hundreds of people, until Friday COVID-19 rules have limited outdoor public gatherings to 10 or less with physical distancing.

This has meant the cancellation of many events, including graduations and proms.

But the province has also allowed protests often during the pandemic, with at least five unrelated protests taking place in Fredericton since restrictions started, including protests against the COVID-19 restrictions and mandatory vaccination legislation.

Opposition weighs in

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin said he does see an inconsistency between the rules and the protests, but he supports an individual's right to protest.

Be he said others have had their rights put on pause, including the right to worship.

"Churches have been limited and shuttered for quite some time," said Austin.

"I do think the rules should apply evenly across the board."

New Brunswick has reported its first death from COVID-19. What are the implications as we head into the next phase of recovery? Premier Blaine Higgs, Liberal leader Kevin Vickers, Green Party leader David Coon, and Kris Austin leader of the People's Alliance make up the task force. 21:43

Green Party Leader David Coon said it was important the protest go ahead.

"The right to assemble and demonstrate in a democracy is sacred and it's very difficult to say, 'That's not happening,'" said Coon.

"For the vast majority of people who participated in these demonstrations were wearing facemasks, which is really important."

LIberal Leader Kevin VIckers wouldn't comment on if there was any inconsistency between the rules and the protest, but he said he did feel precautions were taken by the protesters.

"There were well over 50 people there for sure, possibly a couple of hundred," said Vickers.

"Social distancing I would say for the most part was more than being respected."