Partial human remains found in Bay of Fundy identified as missing Saint John woman

Partial human remains have been identified as those of Shirley Woodhouse, 72, who has been missing since early November, according to a news release from Saint John Police.

The remains were found by fishermen in the Bay of Fundy and reported to RCMP on Jan. 31, said the release.

Police say on April 19, the results of a DNA lab test confirmed that the remains belong to Woodhouse.

She was last seen in the area of Cape Spencer in Mispec, N.B., on Nov. 8, police said at the time.

On Nov. 11, a number of Woodhouse's belongings were found during a search of the Cape Spencer area.

On Nov. 15, police said it was reasonable to believe that Woodhouse may have fallen from the edge of a Cape Spencer cliff into the water.

The cause of death is not known at this time, police say.