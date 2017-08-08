'Sexual predator' set for release after violating supervision order in Saint John

When Christopher Michael Watts was released from prison in British Columbia in 2017, police issued a warning to the public about his history of drugging and sexually assaulting teenage girls.

Halifax police said Watts had been deemed "a high risk to reoffend sexually."

"He has exhibited a pattern of providing large quantities of drugs to young girls and engaging in sexual activity with them without regard for their ability to consent," the warning stated.

Saint John police issued a similar warning when Watts arrived in the summer of 2019 to live at a halfway house.

Now that he's due to be released from prison again, the National Parole Board says Watts has not changed. In a decision dated Feb. 22 and obtained by CBC News, the board said Watts continues to pose a high risk to reoffend.

In the document, the board tells Watts he continues to refuse to take responsibility for his crimes, has refused to take part in programming, and shows "significant disregard or even disdain for the conditions of [his] release and the need for public safety."

It isn't known where Watts, who is from Ontario, has been serving time, or where he'll live when he is out of prison.

In an effort to protect the public, the parole board imposed numerous conditions on Watts's release, including not to communicate with, or be in the presence of, females under the age of 18 unless accompanied by a "responsible adult who knows your criminal history, and has been previously approved in writing by your parole supervisor."

Your criminal history is particularly aggravating, as you have committed serious sexual and violent offences against very vulnerable victims. - National Parole Board

He isn't allowed to possess pornography or own or use any "technological device" that could let him access the internet. He's also not allowed to own more than one cell phone, has to provide all billing and calls log to his supervisor upon request, and can't delete any information from the device without the prior consent of his supervisor.

The parole board said these, and other conditions imposed, are necessary to keep the public safe from Watts.

The board also said he has a history of not following the rules when released. In one case, he was back behind bars within a week.The report noted at least 10 breaches for various reasons, including accessing the internet, breaching a no-contact order, and "targeting" a parole officer.

All of those breaches have extended his 10-year long-term supervision order until April 2027, rather than November 2025.

The latest breach occurred in Saint John in June 2020, when he accessed a computer in a bookstore and spent a few minutes talking to a 17-year-old employee.

It is from that sentence that Watts is being released. He also continues to be covered by the conditions of the long-term supervision order.

Such orders kick in after a person has been released from prison, and can add up to 10 years of supervision while the person is in the community.

Watts served every day of his 12-year sentence for sexual assault, sexual interference and manslaughter in the death of a 13-year-old girl in Ontario in 2001, so if not for the long-term supervision order, he would have walked away from prison without any conditions.

'Cunning, voracious sexual predator'

During sentencing in Saint John last March, the judge noted "a lengthy criminal history" that began in 1977.

It's a criminal history that has been widely reported on by the media. In the 1980s, Watts eluded arrest for various crimes in the Hamilton, Ont., area by assuming the identity of a dead child with the same year of birth.

In 1989, he was sentenced to four years in prison after he hog-tied and gagged a teenage girl during a three-day cocaine and alcohol binge.

Then, in 2001, during a party at his home on a small private island about 20 minutes east of Kitchener, Ont., he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl while she was comatose after taking fatal amounts of morphine, oxycodone and amphetamine.

When he was sentenced in 2003, a judge said Watts had preyed "on vulnerable, immature, to some extent drug-dependent girls as young as 13 years of age." He said Watts was "totally defiant, totally without any sense of guilt, totally without any sense of remorse."

The judge also called him a "cunning, voracious sexual predator."

Christopher Watts served every day of a 12-year sentence for manslaughter, sexual touching and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl. (VPD)

Watts's most recent parole decision also referred to the 13-year-old's death.

"The victim fell into a drug-induced coma the next morning and you refused to allow the others attending your home to contact help. While unconscious, you undressed her, sexually assaulted her, and wrote obscene words on her body."

While investigating her death, police found hundreds of photos from a hidden camera that included images of young women engaging in sexual acts or in stages of undress.

The report also makes note of several offences for which Watts was never charged, including "sexual assaults against a large number of female teenagers between the early 1990s up to the time of the current offences."

'Refusing to take responsibility'

In 2014, according to the report, Watts was diagnosed as a psychopath, "and the latest psychological risk assessment denotes that nothing has really changed in your case."

"Such individuals can be glib and charming, but tend to be cunning and manipulative … callous and lacking in empathy," the parole report quotes the psychiatrist as saying.

That assessment, according to the report, "is the best indicator of future recidivism, and the psychiatrist found your risk of serious future recidivism to be quite high."

It goes on to say, "Your criminal history is particularly aggravating, as you have committed serious sexual and violent offences against very vulnerable victims, resulting in the loss of a young life."

And even after 20 years, "you are still refusing to take responsibility."