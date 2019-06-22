No-swimming advisory at Parlee Beach on day marking cleanliness designation

On the day of a public celebration marking the beginning of summer and Parlee Beach's Blue Flag designation, a no-swimming advisory was issued there due to higher-than-allowed amounts of fecal bacteria in the water.

The beach received the international award for cleanliness following three consecutive summers of water quality problems.

Local residents obtained internal documents through right to information requests, which they then shared with CBC News.

Those emails and documents show how the province and Blue Flag, an environmental awareness organization, worked together to make the beach qualify for the designation, including removing some rainy days from consideration.

"Our government is proud that Parlee Beach Provincial Park, a major tourism draw for New Brunswick, was awarded the Blue Flag designation this year," Tourism, Heritage and Culutre Minister Robert Gauvin said in a press release sent out Saturday.

"With this prestigious eco-certification, residents and visitors can be assured that Parlee Beach is clean, environmentally sustainable and a safe place to swim."

Meanwhile, testing on Friday showed the measure of Enterococcus in the water at Parlee Beach on June 21 was 80.8 per 100 millilitres on average, prompting the advisory. The guidelines for water safety put maximum acceptable levels at 35 enterococci per 100 ml on average.