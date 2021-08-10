13 no-swim advisories at Parlee Beach over water quality so far this year

High fecal bacteria counts at New Brunswick's marquee beach have resulted in 13 days of no-swim advisories this year, the most at this point of the summer since test results have been publicly available.

The advisories were issued because E. coli and enterococcus bacteria counts exceeded Canadian recreational water quality guidelines at the provincial park east of Shediac.

Samples collected Aug. 8 had E. coli and enterococcus counts that far exceed levels previously reported this year, or any previous spikes since results began to be reported online in 2017.

The average of five samples showed 618.6 enterococci per 100 millilitres and 292.9 E. coli per 100 millilitres. The guidelines call for fewer than 35 enterococci per 100 millilitres and fewer than 200 E. coli per 100 millilitres.

CBC News requested an interview with the province's Tourism Department, which manages the provincial park. No interview was provided.

Various potential factors

Jolyne Hebert, manager of the Shediac Bay Watershed Association, said various factors need to be considered as contributing to higher bacteria counts. Those can include recent rainfall, the tide, wind speed and turbidity of the water.

"It's difficult to say where the contamination may have come from, there are a lot of factors that we need to consider."

Hebert said that makes comparisons between each day there's an advisory, or previous years, difficult.

"We have had a lot more rain during the height of the summer months than we did last year, which is a good thing for water levels in our streams and rivers. But it can bring along more no-swimming advisories."

According to the provincial government's test results website , there have been no swimming advisories June 10, June 12, July 2, July 5, July 11, July 18, July 19, July 22, July 23, July 28, July 30, Aug. 7 and Aug. 9.

Signs along approaches to Parlee Beach show whether the water is open for swimming. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Multiple samples are collected from water along the beach each morning from mid-May through October and sent to a lab in Fredericton for testing.

Results are available about 24 hours later, meaning the no-swim advisories are posted a day after the elevated bacteria was present in the water.

The 13 advisories this year are more than have been issued in any other year as of Aug. 10. The next highest was six in 2019 and 2020 as of Aug. 10.

It's also close to the highest number of advisories stemming from sample results issued throughout a year, with 14 the highest in 2018.

In 2019, the province stopped issuing automatic no-swimming advisories following heavy rainfall. Those advisories aren't included in the figures used in this story.

Arthur Melanson with the Red Dot Association says test results for the water should be available faster so people don't find out whether the water was good or not the day after swimming in it. (Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC)

Art Melanson is vice-president of the Red Dot Association, a group formed to advocate for protecting the environment around the beach. Melanson said residents and cottagers are concerned about the number of advisories and what's causing them.

"There's still lots of work to be done," Melanson said. He said the province should be testing the DNA of the bacteria to determine whether it comes from humans, dogs or other animals so they can then determine if more needs to be done to locate the source.

As well, he reiterated calls for more rapid testing so people know whether the water is good on the day they're using it, not the day after.

"It's still a day too late today," he said. "I think this is what some people are finding frustrating."

A statement sent to CBC on Tuesday by the provincial Department of Environment and Local Government did not address the testing issue.

After stories about water quality issues several years ago, the province spent millions studying the watershed to try to determine the source or sources of the bacteria.

No definitive determination was made, though it spent millions more on infrastructure upgrades, including new boat holding tank pumps, changes to sewage lines and pumping stations and other steps recommended by various studies.

A news release from the province in 2018 states it determined "there is no evidence of a chronic water quality issue."

The following year, the beach was awarded the Blue Flag eco-certification.