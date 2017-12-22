Parlee Beach's Blue Flag raises questions given water problems

Some people in the Shediac area are raising questions about Parlee Beach obtaining a Blue Flag designation afer three consecutive summers of water quality problems that resulted in a decrease of tourists at the popular provincial park.

The international program certifies beaches that meet a series of "stringent environmental, educational, safety-related and access-related criteria," including clean water, according to its website.

But Tim Borlase, who owns a home in Pointe-du-Chêne and is a member of a group of concerned citizens called the Red Dot Association, noted Parlee's water only made the grade for the overall season and he isn't convinced the underlying problems have been fixed.

On the days when it's good, it's good. But on the days when it's not good, it's not good and people shouldn't be swimming. - Tim Borlase, concerned citizen

"When you're testing water in May when there's nobody at the beach and in June when there's a few people at the beach and you're testing water in September when there's a very small crowd at the beach and you get good numbers, that's fine.

"But the reality is … in late July and early August, which is the peak season for swimming at Parlee Beach, we had a number of advisories with some significant high readings," he said.

"So I agree that on the days when it's good, it's good. But on the days when it's not good, it's not good and people shouldn't be swimming in the water."

The province issued no-swimming advisories on 14 days between May and the end of September last year because water samples showed elevated bacteria levels.

Blue Flag's quality criteria are based on a percentage of compliance for the total season, officials confirmed on Wednesday, when the designation was announced.

Parlee Beach met an 88 per cent compliance rate.

Shediac Bay Yacht Club and Aboiteau Beach in Cap Pelé also earned the international eco-certification this year, officials said.

Sewage going missing

Borlase said a 2017 engineering study found sewage in the Parlee Beach area is going missing somewhere between the west-end restaurant, showers and washrooms and the east-end lift stations.

"So where did it go? There's not 100 explanations for this," he said.

The engineer's report suggested there could be a leak in the main line, which runs right down the sand dune, he said.

Longtime resident Tim Borlase, who is a member of a group of concerned citizens called the Red Dot Association, said he was 'very surprised' by Parlee's Blue Flag designation, given its history of fecal contamination. (CBC)

A CBC News investigation in 2016 found the province failed to use Canadian water guidelines, allowing the beach to remain open for swimming on days when it would otherwise have been closed because of fecal bacteria levels.

The province brought in new water-monitoring protocols, funded a series of studies and set up a steering committee to examine potential sources of contamination.

The committee found no evidence of a "chronic" problem with the water quality, which it described as "suitable for swimming."

The province issued no-swimming advisories on 11 days between May and the end of August last year and three more in September because water samples showed elevated bacteria levels. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Ron Cormier, president of the Greater Shediac Chamber of Commerce and operator of Shediac Bay Cruises, said he's "absolutely, 100 per cent" confident Parlee Beach will be able to maintain its water quality and rebuild its reputation.

He noted about $5 million has been spent on sewerage system improvements and education.

"We've done our work. We've done what we knew might have been the cause of the problem, we've rectified it."

It might be a busier tourist season in Shediac. Parlee Beach has been awarded a Blue Flag designation. The international standard is given to beaches that meet strict criteria for water quality. The designation comes after two years of water-quality problems at the beach. Ron Cormier is the president of the Greater Shediac Chamber of Commerce and operator of Shediac Bay Cruises. And Bill Ross is a cottage owner and part of the group raising concerns over water quality. Both spoke with Jonna Brewer 16:40

Cormier said a lot of businesses in the area have suffered over the past few years because of the negative publicity over water quality concerns.

"But that is the past, we're climbing the hill we're looking toward a beautiful 2019," which is the 60th anniversary of Parlee Beach being named, he said.