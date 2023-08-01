High fecal bacteria levels close Parlee Beach, Murray Beach to swimmers

High fecal bacteria levels have forced the closure of two more New Brunswick swimming spots, including Parlee Beach Provincial Park, northeast of Shediac, which had a recent test result more than 10 times the national guidelines.

Murray Beach Provincial Park, which is about 30 kilometres east of Parlee, has also been deemed unsuitable for swimming, while Oak Bay Provincial Park, east of St. Stephen, remains under a no-swim advisory issued on July 20.

Possible health risks of swimming in water with a high fecal bacteria count could include gastrointestinal upset, skin irritation or infection and upper respiratory illness, according to the Department of Health.

The E. coli and enterococcus levels at Parlee, a popular beach east of Shediac, exceeded the Canadian recreational water quality guidelines for both single samples and averages on Sunday and again on Monday, the department's website shows. Enterococcus is also a type of bacteria found in feces.

About 350,000 people visit Parlee Beach each year.

The average of five samples taken from different spots at the beach Monday showed nearly 246 E. coli per 100 millilitres and 156 enterococci per 100 millilitres.The guidelines call for fewer than 200 E. coli per 100 millilitres and fewer than 35 enterococci per 100 millilitres.

Individual samples should not exceed 400 E. coli per 100 millilitres and 70 enterococci per 100 millilitres, according to the guidelines. Parlee had readings as high as 627 and 677, respectively.

5th Parlee advisory this summer

No information about the cause of the elevated levels has been released, but a department spokesperson has previously suggested bacteria sometimes make their way to beaches due to "a combination of environmental and meteorological conditions."

"Possible sources include surface water run-off from agriculture and urban areas, sewage system overflows, birds, wild and domesticated animals and faecal shedding from swimmers themselves," Sean Hatchard has said.

This is the fifth no-swim advisory issued for Parlee since mid-May, the department's website shows, with the biggest spike occurring on July 4.

E. coli levels at Parlee Beach were higher Monday than during the previous no-swim advisory issued on July 22, but lower than the highest spike so far this summer on July 4. (Department of Health)

Still, it seems to be an improvement over last summer, when at least 13 advisories were issued by mid-August — the highest number at that point of the summer since provincial park test results have been publicly available.

The Department of Health began reporting test results online in 2017 following a series of stories about problems with testing and water quality at Parlee Beach.

Department officials could not immediately comment on what might explain improved conditions at Parlee, particularly when a number of other beaches contended with closures during a prolonged spell of hot days this summer.

Can be delays in no-swim advisories

Parlee is tested daily.

The national guidelines recommend monitoring swimming waters at least once per week during the swimming season, with increased monitoring recommended for beaches that are highly frequented.

Murray Beach is the next most frequently tested at three days a week, followed by Mactaquac at twice a week. New River Beach, Mount Carleton and Oak are tested once a week and Miscou and Val-Comeau every two weeks.

Herring Cove, Fundy Trail Parkway and Anchorage are not monitored because the areas are "well flushed," the water is extremely cold, and people generally don't swim there, the department's website says.

There can be delays in issuing no-swim advisories. "This is due to the time it takes to collect the samples, send them to the lab, and complete the analysis," the website notes.