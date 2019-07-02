Province says email issue led to failure to post no-swim advisory at Parlee Beach

Signs at Parlee Beach indicated the water was suitable for swimming throughout Canada Day, despite test results showing high levels of fecal bacteria and an online no-swim notice.

Linda Forestell visited the beach near Shediac twice on the holiday.

"The sign was green all day long," Forestell said, referring to how the colours on the signs used to indicate whether the water is suitable for use or not.

Test results of water collected from the beach the previous day meant those signs should have been red to match the online advisory.

Allen Bard, the acting assistant deputy minister for parks and sports, said technical issues meant staff at the provincial park did not receive an automated email about the advisory.

While the advisory was posted online, the park signs indicated the water was suitable for swimming.

The no-swim advisory was posted Tuesday morning at Parlee Beach, though that didn't deter several people from wading into the water. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

"I'm not happy about what happened," Bard said in an interview Tuesday. "We're here to ensure … the safety of the citizens of New Brunswick and any visitors [who] are going, so we want to always make sure that all the proper measures are taking place and that the protocols are followed."

As a result of what happened, he said, staff at the provincial park will now be required to check the website to verify if there is a no-swim advisory.

Fourth advisory this year

Canada Day was the fourth day this year that water testing has led to a no-swim advisory at Parlee Beach.

Last month, the province celebrated the beach receiving the Blue Flag designation, an international award for cleanliness. It was raised as the beach, considered a marquee tourist attraction near Shediac, was under a no-swim advisory.

Each day during the summer, water samples are collected from along the beach and sent to a lab for testing. The results, which take about 24 hours to transport, process and make public online, indicated high levels of fecal bacteria in the water on June 30. That led to an advisory online around noon on Monday.

Forestell said "horrid" weather meant she didn't see any swimmers when she walked along the beach Monday. But there were several people kite surfing on the water throughout the day.

Cottage owner Bill Ross says he was concerned to see that signs hadn't been changed to reflect the advisory online. (CBC)

Bill Ross, whose Pointe-du-Chêne cottage has a view of the beach parking lot, said he noticed about 20 to 30 vehicles at the beach around noon, more than he'd expect to see on a rainy, windy day.

After the water-quality results were posted online and the advisory issued online, he walked over to the beach to see what was happening.

Ross, part of the Red Dot Association that has raised concerns about water quality issues in the area, became concerned when he saw the advisory hadn't been posted. He said it would've been more of an issue had the weather been sunny on the holiday.

"We were all very anxious to see what the water quality was going to be at Parlee Beach this summer," Ross said. "It's bad news for us. It's bad news for tourists. It's bad news for the business community.

"And this is not off to the kind of start that we were all hoping we were going to have for 2019."