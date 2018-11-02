MP excited about new plan for the New Brunswick - Nova Scotia isthmus

A Nova Scotia MP, who has been pushing for years to see more attention and resources for the natural land bridge connecting his province with New Brunswick, is excited about Parks Canada's new management plan for the Chignecto Isthmus.

The plan is designed to establish the four national historic sites in the area — Beaubassin, Fort Beauséjour-Fort Cumberland, Fort Gaspareaux and Fort Lawrence — as linked, "must-see" attractions.

"It is anticipated that this will result in an increase in visitation and awareness of the sites, as well as a more integrated and extensive presentation of their history," states the plan, released last week.

Bill Casey, the MP for Cumberland-Colchester, says the sites are linked historically and it makes sense to promote them together to tell the history of the Acadians, the English and the Mi'kmaq in the area.

"There's more history in that little area and it goes such a long time, it goes back to the 1600s through actually to the 1900s, and we've found so many things," he said.

The Chignecto Isthmus separates the waters of Chignecto Bay, a sub-basin of the Bay of Fundy, from those of Baie Verte, a sub-basin of the Northumberland Strait. (Sumbmitted/The Nature Conservancy of Canada)

The isthmus is a narrow, 23-kilometre strip of land joining mainland Nova Scotia to New Brunswick and the rest of the continent. Springhill and Oxford N.S., are to the east, and Shediac, Dieppe and Moncton N.B., are to the west.

In the past two years, Casey said a causeway was discovered that was part of a road running from Beaubassin, on the southwestern edge of Fort Lawrence, N.S., to Fort Gaspareaux, near Baie Verte, N.B., at the north end of the isthmus.

"It's interesting that the isthmus used to be a transportation link … north and south between the Bay of Fundy and the Northumberland Strait."

The Acadians on the Bay of Fundy would bring their goods and services to Beaubassin and ship it across an inland road to Fort Gaspareaux and then it would go on to Quebec, he said.

For years, Nova Scotia MP Bill Casey wanted to focus more attention and resources on the Chignecto Isthmus connecting his province with ours. It's home to four national historic sites: Beaubassin, Fort Beauséjour-Fort Cumberland, Fort Gaspareaux and Fort Lawrence. Now Parks Canada has developed a new management plan for the area, focusing on connecting the sites. 8:04

A total of 53 foundations of the village of Beaubassin, which was burned down in 1750, have now been unearthed, along with about 7,000 artifacts, said Casey.

"That is probably the most intact Acadian village on the planet," he said. "And they still have much of the dig to go," he added, noting the side of the village where Indigenous people lived hasn't even been touched yet.

A Mi'kmaq community and trade hub existed in the region long before it became an area of strategic interest for competing European powers.

Parks Canada is preparing a travelling museum about Beaubassin to help raise awareness about the important role it played as a transportation link and as an Acadian community, said Casey.

Earlier this year, Stephen White, a genealogist at the University of Moncton, found Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's "great, great, great, great, great grandfather was baptized at the church in Beaubassin​ on May 22, 1740," he said.

"A lot of people have roots back to Beaubassin​."

Hopes to see hiking trail

Casey hopes to see Beaubassin and Fort Beauséjour physically joined by a hiking trail replicating the route of the Acadians when they left Beaubassin in 1750 and marched across the valley and established Fort Beauséjour​.

"You can stand on one ridge and look across and see the buildings at the other community," he said. "That may be the only place where two national historic sites are joined and they should be joined because it's all one story."

"So I'm hopeful we can get that put together and I'm quite confident it will happen."

The Parks Canada plans also calls for building relationships and new approaches so Indigenous peoples can tell their own stories and so local stakeholders can help contribute to the sites' protection and to the presentation of programs.

The third key strategy is to improve the management, protection and presentation of the Chignecto Isthmus National Historic Sites' cultural and natural resources by mitigating threats through best management practices.