Old Park Plaza Motel in Saint John turned into living space for people on low incomes

Twenty-two new affordable housing units are now approved for occupancy in a section of an old motel in east Saint John.

The Park Plaza Motel on Rothesay Avenue has 19 rooms suitable for single adults and three suites suitable for couples, said Kit Hickey of Saint John Housing Alternatives.

"They're 100 per cent affordable," Hickey said.

Her organization is managing the rentals at the recently purchased Park Plaza building, and she said there are still a few units available.

Rates are $450 to $500 a month.

The type of housing is similar to a rooming house, said Hickey. It can serve as transitional housing or long term.

Housing Alternatives Inc. executive director Kit Hickey says the units are a very good option for working people who have low incomes and do not require much support. (CBC News file photo)

An overlooked group

The Park Plaza building has several other sections, but it's not clear what the new owners' plans are for them.

HIckey said the units being managed by her organization are a very good option for working people who have low incomes and who do not require much support, Hickey said.

"The reality is many of the folks in that income bracket are not able to access anything close to affordable," said Hickey.

"Most of our attention has been on those in greatest need with the lowest incomes for many years. And so, this is a gap that has not been addressed."

Saint John Housing Alternatives now manages more than 650 housing units.

There are several other sections of the motel. It's not clear what if any plans there are for them. (Google Street View)

The new rooms are adjoined to the rear of K's East Side Cafe, but there's no inner corridor connecting them to the restaurant.

Hickey said her group was asked about its interest in using the old motel for housing by Brendan Bates of Toss Design, on behalf of a group of private investors who later bought the property.

That firm's previous projects have included public spaces such as Saint John city hall, commercial spaces such as hotels and offices, and community spaces for groups such as Youth Safe Harbour Transitional Services, Joshua Group and Habitat for Humanity.

Bates could not be reached for comment by publication time.

Some already lived at motel

There were a few long-term tenants living at the motel before the purchase and renovations, said Hickey.

"Not a tremendous amount," had to be done to the rooms, she said.

They got new flooring, a fresh coat of paint and a few new windows.

The biggest thing was installing a fire alarm system and a firewall between the rooms and a diner at the front of the building.

None of the rooms have kitchens, said Hickey, but they'll be equipped with fridges and microwaves. And Saint John Housing Alternatives will look to set up a shared kitchen for tenants.

"There's still a huge demand," for housing that is affordable to people with low and moderate incomes, said Hickey.

She thinks this project will demonstrate the potential to convert other old buildings into housing units.