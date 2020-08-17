Parents of special-needs students still waiting for information about school year

Lorri Meunier's 11-year-old son doesn't like surprises.

Evan has autism and he does better with consistency and established routines.

"I do like to be on top of things ahead of time so I can let him know," said the Moncton mother. "I do like to plan things ahead of time."

That's why Meunier is anxious for details about what the coming school year will look like for Evan and other students with special needs.

It's even more important this year because Evan is starting middle school. That means a new building, new classroom, new teachers and assistants, new routines.

Consistency is often missing for Evan when school starts, said Meunier. Add a pandemic to the mix and it's all very uncertain.

Lorri and Evan Meurnier often talk to his classmates about autism. (Submitted by Lorri Meunier)

So far, she hasn't received any information aside from what all parents in New Brunswick have already received.

"I haven't heard anything specifically to my child yet," said Meunier. "I have been patiently waiting because I understand that ... many offices are probably quite busy and still trying to work out some logistics."

The president of the New Brunswick Teachers' Association said teachers are still waiting to hear more details about how the back-to-school plan will meet the commitments for inclusive education as laid out in Policy 322.

"The NBTA will continue to lend its expertise to the department and districts as we face this year together," said Rick Cuming.

When asked for details about the return-to-school plan for special-needs students, the Department of Education responded by email, saying: "Students on personalized learning plans will continue to follow their plans. For high school students, this may mean they continue to attend full-time and not on a rotational basis if required by their plan."

Danielle Elliott, the acting director of communications for the department wrote: "Any students who have previously been provided assistive technology will continue to have access to that technology. This applies to all students K-12."

She also said officials will work with immunocompromised families "to ensure students have consistent access to education, based on their needs."

When asked specifically when parents will find out the details of their child's school year, Education Department spokesperson Tara Chislett responded: "Parents will work with their respective schools and educators, as they normally would, in the development of their child's personalized learning plan early in the school year."

The same question was asked of Zoë Watson, the superintendent of the Anglophone South School District, but she did not reply.

Easing into masks

Meunier said she's tried to remain patient but is feeling a little anxious as the start of school inches closer.

She is doing what she can now to ease Evan into new school routines.

Masks are one thing they've been they've been working on. They've experimented with different styles and fabrics, and they're taking a slow approach to getting him used to wearing one.

Under the back-to-school plan released last week, masks will be mandatory students in grades 6 to 12 when they are outside the classroom and recommended for students in lower grades. All students will have to bring a mask to school each day.

"We're trying to implement a gradual wearing of them here at home before school starts, so that we're not just dropping him off at school and expecting him to just follow the mask rules right away," Meunier said.

They began by setting a timer for five minutes and seeing how if he can last that long — initially while he was distracted watching TV or playing a game.

She said her family is "fortunate that he's able to articulate some of the sensory issues," but not all children can do that.

Members of the Meunier family of Moncton, from left, Evan, Lorri and Chris, are still waiting for details about the back-to-school plan for children with special needs. (Submitted by Lorri Meunier)

Since kindergarten, Meunier said her family has been invited in to meet Evan's new teacher and tour his new classroom — all before the first day of school.

She said that would be especially welcome this year with the new school, but so far, she hasn't been contacted.

That initial visit — without other students around — helped eliminate the first-day-of-school jitters, said Meunier.

"And as we're getting a little bit closer now, about three weeks away, I have been wondering with the new school if they will extend that courtesy as well to invite my son in."

She's also wondering about Evan's educational assistant, or EA. In past years, his EAs have rotated throughout the day, so that he doesn't get used to working with the same person all the time. That meant that he could work with two or three different people every day.

Meunier said the relationship between a special needs student and an EA is much closer than a teacher-student relationship — including physically closer. She said it would be difficult to stay physically distanced at all times. She wonders about the implications of having Evan work with different people throughout the day. Presumably that EA would then work with other students, so Meunier wonders about the dangers of crossing "bubbles."

"I don't even know if he will have access to an aide, if they might have smaller class sizes," said Meunier. "Does that mean that there won't be as many aides to go around? I guess that's part of my concern."

But keeping Evan home isn't an option either, she said.

"My son needs the socialization," said Meunier. "So I really do want him to go to school. I want him to wear masks to help protect him. But I want him to also experience that social part of it."

"I've been waiting. I'm trying not to rock the boat too much, and be patient like many other families, but in the back of my mind, it is something of a concern."