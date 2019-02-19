Parent training for those struggling with addiction coming to Saint John

Parent training for mothers and fathers struggling with addictions could be accessible in Saint John as early as September.

Dr. Sarah Gander has just received enough funding to launch a 14-session course called Strengthening Families, which is based on a curriculum developed by U.S. researchers in the 1980s.

She said it's designed to help adults who don't come to parenting naturally, possibly because their own childhoods were unhealthy or they lacked appropriate role models or for other reasons.

"Wouldn't it be nice to have a program, where people could, in a safe space, engage in a regular trustful relationship where they can learn skills, build on skills, practise those skills with their child, get feedback, and ask the questions that they might have," Gander said in an interview at her north end pediatric clinic.

A one-time $25,000 grant from the Saint John chapter of the Imperial Order of the Daughters of the Empire will make it possible to train a local facilitator.

Ten parents of preschool children will be recruited for the inaugural cohort, and Gander said she'll be looking for results.

"So then I can say at the end, I don't just feel good about this, I know it works."

In some cases, success might be defined by reuniting parents and children who have been separated by protection orders.

"Working with the Department of Social Development, getting families back together, getting kids out of care, having kids be at home and everyone feeling good about them being at home with that parent — what a wonderful outcome," Gander said.

Nowhere to turn

Andrea Richards said the region is desperate for exactly this kind of skills training.

As a single parent who knows the pressures of raising four children on income assistance, Richards said she often hears from families in distress who feel they have nowhere to turn.

"Like I know the people I've spoken to, they would not call their school to ask for help because that makes them look like a bad parent.

"They're already judged for being low-income. They're already judged by their child's lunchbox. You don't want to say, I can't do this."

Andrea Richards said some parents don't reach out for help because they fear judgment. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

Richards said she'd like to see Gander's program grow. She would also welcome support groups for parents who are raising adolescents.

She said some are really struggling with complicated issues, including video game addictions as well as issues around sexuality.

"Who do you ask for, for help? Who do you run to?"