3 New Brunswickers prepare for 2019 Parapan American Games

Colin Higgins was worried he might not be able to play sports again after he rolled his ankle on a sidewalk curb in Halifax in 2012.

Higgins had played baseball and hockey since he was a kid — two sports he could no longer play because his ankle wasn't stable enough.

So he started playing wheelchair basketball in 2014 because a family friend nagged him to give it a shot.

"I got in the chair and after that I was like, 'Wow, this is so cool,'" said Higgins, who's now on scholarship for wheelchair basketball at the University of Missouri.

Higgins started playing wheelchair basketball in 2014. (Submitted by Colin Higgins)

Higgins said after his accident in 2012, he felt like he was "just kind of floating around."

"As soon as I got into wheelchair basketball, I kind of felt like I got my mojo back."

Higgins is one of three New Brunswickers competing at the 2019 Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru in August. The Games are a major qualifier for the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.

Para-cyclist Matt Kinnie of Riverview and para-badminton player Bernard LaPointe of St-Léonard are also headed to the games.

Colin Higgins is heading to the Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru next month. Higgins made the national men's wheelchair basketball team. And there's a lot on the line for him. Because Lima is a direct qualifier for next year's Paralympics in Tokyo. 7:10

Making it to games a 'breakthrough'

Kinnie said he's spending about five days a week training for his races in Lima.

"It's like a full-time job on the side of my full-time job," said Kinnie, who also has twin daughters.

Matt Kinnie recently made the para-cycling team. He purchased his first road hand-cycle in 2012, and has been competing ever since. But he said competition to get on the team is fierce. 7:26

Kinnie had a rock-climbing accident in 2005 that left him with a spinal cord injury in his neck and paralyzed from the chest down. But he didn't want to give up cycling after his accident, so he got into para-cycling instead.

"I think the big thing about cycling that I enjoy was that it was kind of up to me to get out there and do the training. I didn't need to depend on anyone else."

Matt Kinnie has won two national para-cycling championships in his class. He also represented Canada at a World Cup event. (Submitted)

Kinnie said qualifying for the Games makes this a "breakthrough" year for him. He's hoping to qualify for the 2020 Paralympics, too.

"I'm really trying my best, but we'll see what happens."

Thirty-three countries are competing in the Parapan American Games beginning Aug. 23.