Better watch out, Santa Claus is coming to a New Brunswick town near you

It's Santa Claus parade season in the province, and the three largest cities will be visited by the Santa on Saturday.

Saint John's main parade in the city's uptown was held last weekend, but West Saint John's Lancaster neighbourhood will be hosting its parade on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The parade will travel from the staging area at Barnhill Memorial School, down Manawagonish Road, Main Street, Ready Street and Catherwood Drive before finishing up on Fairville Boulevard.

The Kinsman Santa Claus Parade on Fredericton's north side will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The parade will start at the intersection of Cliff Street and Union Street and will travel on Union and Main streets to Johnson Avenue.

The Greater Moncton Santa Claus Parade will also take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The parade, with a theme of "A North Pole Party," will start on Main Street at the intersection of Cameron Street and will travel down Main and Champlain Streets to Paul Street.

Saint John tradition

One Lancaster Santa Claus Parade tradition had a little trouble gaining traction this year.

Every year, starting in late November, Bob Keays parks his turquoise vintage Volkswagen Beetle, named Jude, in front of the Lancaster Barber Shop.

WATCH | Jude gets by with a little boost from its friends and makes it home for Christmas: Busted gas pedal won't sideline beloved 1973 VW Beetle and Instagram star of Saint John Duration 2:59 Jude, the port city’s harbinger of the holidays, almost didn’t make its annual pilgrimage to Lancaster Barber Shop. But, as any good story of the season tells us: Miracles can happen.

The car, decked out with a Christmas tree tied to its roof, has become a seasonal sight in the neighbourhood.

But a busted gas pedal left the car immobile, putting its place in this year's Christmas celebrations in doubt.

"I put the car in neutral to start it. And when I pressed the gas pedal, the gas pedal snapped and it broke."

Baby, would you [tow] my car?

The part to fix the car costs less than $10, but it's not available locally and will have to be brought in from British Columbia.

Jude in it's rightful spot outside the Lancaster Barber Shop. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

But while Jude isn't racing to the barber shop this year, it will manage to limp across the finish line…with a little help from its friends.

Keays had CAA tow the car to the barbershop on Friday afternoon.