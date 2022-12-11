Program aims to grow Para hockey in Fredericton

A new program is looking to grow Para hockey in the Fredericton region.

The program, offered through Hockey New Brunswick and part of an NHL/NHLPA program, is teaching seven young people how to play the game also known as sledge hockey.

The program is being offered to people with and without disabilities.

Matt Vautour, the technical director with Hockey N.B., says the initiative came out of a desire to make hockey more inclusive.

"During the long COVID break, it gave us a lot of time to go back to the table and rethink a lot of inclusive initiatives that we can do for hockey," said Vautour.

Trying something new

At least two players have taken an interesting path to Para hockey.

Heidi Johnston and an exchange student who lives with her both decided to give Para hockey a shot.

Johnston's student is from Spain and had "never really experienced ice or Canada before this trip." She didn't know how to skate.

The family wanted to introduce her to hockey and found this was the most practical way.

"She rocked it," said Johnston. "She went up and down the ice several times very fast, learning how to pass."

Teamwork

Vautour said some new players have no experience with any form of ice hockey.

But he said the six-session program is about more than just teaching skills.

"Hopefully, you'll be able to learn something and transfer these skills to maybe a job where you have to work as a team and rely on each other," said Vautour.

"It's nice to see the teamwork out here [they're] really coming together as a group and it's really going to help them."

Vautour said the players will have one more session this year and may be able to join local teams in the new year.