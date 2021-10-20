Couple accused of pandemic rule breaches want Dr. Jennifer Russell to testify

Two people accused of violating New Brunswick's pandemic restrictions told a judge they want to summon the province's chief medical officer of health to testify during their trial that began Tuesday morning.

Britney Lee Green and Nicholas DeAngelis are accused of violating the Emergency Measures Act on several occasions in 2020 and 2021.

Both allegedly took part in a gathering of more than five people while not wearing masks and not physically distanced on Jan. 24, 2021 outside Moncton city hall. They were among five people arrested and charged that day at a protest against pandemic restrictions.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, at a news conference in Moncton on March 2, 2022. Accused couple have requested to summon Russell and a Crown prosecutor to testify. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The trial for the two who are self-represented after firing their lawyers began Tuesday morning. Most of the morning was spent on procedural issues, including their request to summon a Crown prosecutor and Dr. Jennifer Russell to testify.

Provincial court Judge Brigitte Volpé closed the courtroom and heard arguments about the request to summon them without members of the public or media present. When the courtroom reopened, it was unclear what the judge had decided.

The morning had several contentious moments, with the judge issuing several warnings to Green and supporters in the gallery about trial procedure and rules of court.

'This is not a theatre'

Volpé warned those in the gallery supporting the couple about their gestures and reactions to her comments she found distracting.

"This is not a theatre," Volpé said.

The judge also initially required supporters in the gallery to wear masks, which prompted Green to demand the judge recuse herself.

"You're biased, I'm going to need a different judge," Green said.

Volpé didn't recuse herself. The judge said they have the right to appeal. Green said they would appeal.

DeAngelis then asked those in the courtroom whether anyone is claiming him as their property and whether they have a "contract" with him. It was unclear what the questions had to do with the trial.

The judge said he would need to address questions to her.

"This is not some sort of group session," Volpé said.

Earlier, the judge dismissed most of the pair's 13 requests for how the trial should run since the requests don't comply with provincial law or court rules. One request was for a jury to hear the case, which isn't possible for provincial offences.

Demanding a Crown prosecutor be fired

The judge repeatedly told the pair and those in the gallery supporting them that under court rules they cannot record or broadcast the case.

Among their other demands was that a Crown prosecutor be fired if they get convicted and the conviction is later overturned.

The first witness called was RCMP Const. Jean-Dominique Gagne.

Gagne testified he was assisting another officer with a drone that was surveilling the Jan. 24 protest and saw Green, DeAngelis and David West approaching the area.

Gagne said they weren't wearing masks, so he reminded them about the rules in place at the time requiring wearing a mask even when outdoors and close to others.

He was the first of what Crown prosecutor Logan Landry said will be seven witnesses.

Because testimony was delayed by procedural discussions Tuesday morning, the judge has already scheduled the case to continue on May 25.