Pandemic puffins: Travel restrictions give NBers chance to visit Machias Seal Island

The puffins on Machias Seal Island are only visited by an exclusive few each year.

And, despite the island sitting just 18 kilometres offshore, for the first time in a long time most of those visitors have been New Brunswickers.

That's due to the pandemic.

The island is claimed by both Canada and the United States, sitting in the notorious 'grey zone,' an area of the Bay of Fundy where the border between the two counties is a bit fuzzy and ill-defined.

A friendly agreement between the two countries allows for a select few to visit Machias Seal Island. In addition to the Canadian lighthouse keepers that are stationed on the island year-round, and some seasonal seabird researchers, 30 visitors a day are permitted to come see the approximately 5000 mating pairs of puffins. The 30 visitors are normally made up of 15 from Canada, 15 from the U.S.

"On a normal year it would be Americans and a lot of people from Ontario," said Durlan Ingersoll, tour guide with Sea Watch Tours, the only Canadian company allowed on the island.

For 27 years, Durlan Ingersoll has been guiding visitors to Machias Seal Island to see the Atlantic puffins. He says travel restrictions in place due to the pandemic allowed regular New Brunswickers to experience the island because birders from Ontario and the U.S. weren't able to come. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

Birders from outside the province snap up the majority of those tickets immediately after they go on sale each winter.

But with travel restrictions in place due to the pandemic, suddenly regular New Brunswickers found themselves able to enjoy a world-class seabird tour.

It's been special for Ingersoll, who in his 27 years of taking people to the remote island has never catered exclusively to New Brunswickers.

"You get to listen to people say 'Wow, I never knew this was here' or 'Why did I wait so long?' said Ingersoll.

Ingersoll said last year was a bit of a struggle to fill tours, simply because many New Brunswickers don't know the island exists. But word has gotten out and the locals are going.

"Not just New Brunswickers, but Grand Mananers," said Ingersoll. "They don't get the opportunity to see what is in their backyard."

Thousands of Atlantic puffins, razorbills and common murres all come to Machias Seal Island each year to nest. (Shane Fowler/CBC) Despite living in Fredericton her whole life Madison Astles says she didn't even know the island existed until last year.

"It's like a hidden gem in New Brunswick that we got to find out about," said Astles. "I was so excited about this all summer. I'm so glad I got to come."

Astles says the hour on the island, sitting in a small wooden blind, watching the puffins, razorbills, and common murres was a highlight of her summer.

"There was so many cute little puffins flying around everywhere, there's probably a thousand of them," said Astles. "I felt like a little kid at a zoo, but it was a lot better."

Madison Astles says, despite living in Fredericton, she'd never heard of Machias Seal Island until a year ago. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

With travel restrictions lifting and tourists from across Canada able to come to the province, even a few former New Brunswickers are getting to visit.

"I absolutely loved it," said Linden Davidson, who came from Perth, Ontario. He was able to get to Machias Seal Island along with his wife, Suzanne Forget, thanks to a last minute cancellation.

Davidson lived and worked in Blacks Harbour in the 70's as an auxiliary police officer, but never got the chance to visit Grand Manan, let alone Machias Seal Island.

"I knew there were puffins, and I wanted to see some puffins," said Davidson. "We got great photographs, great pictures."

Linden Davidson and his wife Suzanne Forget were able to see the Machias Seal Island puffins after a last minute cancellation. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

With restrictions set to ease even further, and fully vaccinated Americans allowed to cross the border later this month, Ingersoll predicts next season will mean more visitors from out of province will be coming to the island.

But now that New Brunswickers have had the chance to be exposed to the island, he says word of mouth might mean more locals will come to appreciate the world-class seabird sanctuary.

"It's like the Galapagos of the Maritimes," said Ingersoll.