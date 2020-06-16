Pair facing first degree murder charge back in court

A man and a woman accused of killing of 31-year-old Clark Ernest Hunter Greene were back before a judge this morning.

Charged with first degree murder, 20-year-old Zachary David Murphy and 21-year-old Angela April Walsh, also known as Ali Morning Star, have had their case adjourned for three weeks.

Neither Walsh nor Murphy were in the Fredericton courthouse Tuesday morning due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Instead, Murphy appeared over the phone from the Saint John Regional correction facility.

Walsh called in from the Miramichi women's correctional facility separately – as the two are still under a non-communication order.

But both of their lawyers argued that they had not yet received the full disclosure of the case against their clients.

The Crown agreed, so Judge Kenneth L. Oliver adjourned the case until July 6, at 10 a.m..

Both Walsh and Murphy stated that they understood the reasons for the adjournment.

But when the Crown indicated that they would also be dealing with additional charges for Walsh at that time, she told the court it was the first she'd heard it.

"I wasn't aware that there were other matters," she said.

Upon her arrest, Walsh was also charged with defrauding another individual, failing to show up for a separate court appearance and for theft under five-thousand dollars.

"I wasn't made aware of any of these" she told Judge Oliver.

Judge Oliver recommended that she speak with her council afterwards about those concerns.

Arrested in May

The pair were last in court on May 26 following their arrest the day before.

Greene's body had been found on April 15 shortly after 8 a.m. in Wilmot Park in Fredericton. At the time police considered the death a homicide. Police have said that Greene had been "significantly injured," but have not said how he died.