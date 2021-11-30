Pabineau First Nation sees big demand for booster shots at community clinic

A northern New Brunswick community is seeing strong interest from people looking to get a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine as outbreaks are occurring at seven First Nations around the province.

Pabineau First Nation, about 10 kilometres south of Bathurst, has given boosters to more than 160 people, nearly the entire population, at its community health centre and it is planning additional clinics.

Chief Terry Richardson said offering the vaccine directly in the community is important.

"To provide the service here, it gives our elders more confidence to come in. They know the people here," he said. "It's less stressful for a lot of our members who aren't able to travel, who don't have vehicles."

About 95 per cent of residents in the rural community of about 170 people are vaccinated with two doses, according to the chief.

Pabineau First Nation has also been offering vaccines to people with ties to the community, band members living off-reserve and those in the surrounding areas.

Members of a First Nation are eligible for a third dose of an mRNA vaccine in New Brunswick if six months have passed since their second dose. Booster shot clinics began rolling out in Indigenous communities in late October.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization, the body that provides advice to the Public Health Agency of Canada, says Indigenous adults should be prioritized because they experience an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 and have limited health-care options.

'It's very accommodating'

Patricia Roy, a registered nurse and director of the health centre, said vaccination rates wouldn't be nearly this high without offering shots in the community.

She said the smaller facility is familiar, accessible and more comfortable for someone to go to.

"There's the cultural end of it too. We are in a setting where we have cultural amenities around the building so it's very accommodating for the First Nations community to have services in their own community," she said.

Here's how Pabineau First Nation is getting its residents booster shots 2:12 About 95 per cent of residents of the northern New Brunswick First Nation are already vaccinated against COVID-19 with two doses. 2:12

The health centre has been offering a variety of appointments based on ability to attend, working with patients to find a time that works. That approach has boosted turnout and attendance, compared to simply providing a time to arrive for the vaccine.

Staff also follow up with community members about their appointments and to ensure they return for their second, and now third, doses of the shot.

Understanding the risk

The vaccines arrive from the K.C. Irving Centre in Bathurst and are stored in an on-site vaccine freezer at the health centre. It's cold enough to keep the vaccines for the entire day of a clinic.

Pabineau First Nation has not experienced a declared outbreak of COVID-19. A few cases were confirmed in Pabineau at the start of the pandemic, but it was contained to a single household.

The staff at the Pabineau First Nation Community Health Centre. From left to right: Patricia Roy, Laurie Anne Kelly, Lauramae Sewell and Carolyn Fraser. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

Richardson said the news that the virus was present close to home helped motivate people to get vaccinated.

"We are in single digits for people who aren't vaccinated in the community," he said.

Seven First Nations around the province are currently experiencing active outbreaks of COVID-19.

Public Health has declared outbreaks at Welamukotuk (Oromocto First Nation), Woodstock First Nation, Metepenagiag (Red Bank First Nation), Natoaganeg (Eel Ground First Nation), Esgenoôpetitj (Burnt Church First Nation), and Kingsclear First Nation.

Richardson said people in the community understand the severity of the pandemic, particularly as a new variant emerges.

"Especially for us as First Nations, we place a huge emphasis on our elders," he said. "And if we really want to protect our elders and our youth, then as adults we should be going out and getting vaccinated to ensure we're doing our part."