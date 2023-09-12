Tiny Pabineau First Nation sees big economic boom

As crews raise the siding on a large strip mall, Terry Richardson, chief of Pabineau First Nation, sees big revenue-generating potential for his community.

"It gives us a sense of pride," he said. "For us, this is huge."

Pabineau is in the middle of a large-scale development it hopes will eventually bring in millions of dollars per year and fund new housing, roads and services.

The tiny Mi'kmaw community near Bathurst recently opened a large gas station, is building a five-outlet retail complex and has plans in the works for a hotel and conference centre.

The more than 20-hectare property is at a busy crossroads in northeastern New Brunswick, off Route 11, where people travelling south to Moncton, north to Campbellton and west to Saint-Quentin all pass by. It's also right by popular snowmobile trails.

The retail centre currently under construction will include spaces for five businesses. There's also a plan to build a hotel and conference centre on the same property. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

Richardson said he sees his community heading on the same path as the Madawaska Maliseet First Nation, which has several multi-million dollar businesses next to the Trans-Canada Highway near Edmundston.

"As a small community, we always say we're the mouse that's going to roar, because that's where our goal is," he said.

"We want to have our own economy, build our own ability to take care of our issues in our community."

With a population of about 370 — about 200 live on reserve — almost everyone in Pabineau who can work already has a job.

The small First Nation is in a forested area about 10 kilometres south of Bathurst, far from any commercial or high-traffic areas. Five years ago, the Pabineau opened up a small gas bar and restaurant. The isolated location was a challenge for future growth.

Pabineau purchased land off Vanier Boulevard in the Bathurst area and went through a process to add it to the reserve. The First Nation broke ground on the development a little more than two years ago. The community also has an economic development corporation with a board of directors to separate business from politics.

The new gas station opened up in mid-July.

The retail centre is called "Mawiomi," which means gathering place in Mi'kmaw. It features large wood carvings of an eagle and bears. The convenience store also includes space for Indigenous artists to sell their work and there's a section with smudge kits and sweetgrass for sale.

No tax deal impacts plans

Shortly after construction started, the project's business plan hit an unexpected challenge.

The community got word that the New Brunswick government would be pulling out of tax-sharing agreements with 13 Wolastoqey and Mi'kmaq First Nations, including Pabineau.

Pabineau First Nation's new gas station sits at a busy crossroads for travellers in northern New Brunswick and adjacent to popular snowmobile trails. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

The deals allowed First Nations to keep 95 per cent of on-reserve gas tax revenue, up to $8 million, and 70 per cent of amounts beyond that. That helped fuel economic growth in many communities with large gas stations on reserve land and also allowed flexibility in how the money was spent.

With its existing small gas station and store, Pabineau brought in $2.2 million from the tax-sharing agreements in 2020-21, according to figures from the province.

Richardson points to that as an anomaly in sales due to the pandemic. The community only brought in about $450,000 in 2021-22.

Pabineau had planned to use its share of the gas tax revenue to help pay down $9 million in financing from its new development.

"It would be significant in terms of enabling us to service the debt and cover operating costs. But we'll survive," said Jim Richardson, a band councillor involved in economic development.

Pabineau is continuing to negotiate one-on-one with the province to try and strike a new deal. The First Nation previously sought a modified funding formula.

The total cost of the Vanier Boulevard project is $12 million, which is funded through a combination of own-source revenue and loans.

The New Brunswick government said it is currently in negotiations and "achieving concrete results for the benefit of First Nations."

David Kelly, a spokesperson for the Department of Aboriginal Affairs, said in an emailed statement that achievements include development agreements with Neqotkuk and Elsipogtog First Nations and bridge funding for community safety programs in six communities.

Jim Richardson is a Pabineau band councillor involved in economic development. He said the new retail centre will eventually bring several million dollars of revenue per year to the community. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

Kelly said negotiations with Mi'gmawe'l Tplu'taqnn Inc. (MTI), which represents the province's Mi'kmaq First Nations, are underway. He said the government is waiting for MTI to complete its work on fiscal needs and priorities.

"The Province is not aware of the ownership or financing of the gas outlet located on the Pabineau First Nation. As part of our discussions and endeavors to conclude a new economic partnership, we encourage Pabineau to raise this matter and provide financial details relative to their project," he wrote.

Need for housing

At Pabineau's band hall, a large map of the reserve is marked with small pink sticky notes with the names of families waiting for housing. The community tries to build three new homes a year to keep up with the demand.

But those projects put more pressure on an already strained water supply and the need for new roads and infrastructure.

Pabineau is also running out of space to grow. Much of the remaining area is swampy and not fit for construction. There's enough remaining space to house about 50 more people, the band council estimates.

Several new homes are currently under construction in Pabineau, with part of the costs funded by the tax-sharing agreement set to expire at the end of the year. The community tries to build three new homes per year to keep up with the need, but it's running out of space. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

The community built 20 houses over the past four years, using a combination of funding from the federal government's rapid housing initiative and tax-sharing revenue.

Richardson, who has been chief since 2020, said without the tax agreement, finding the money to cover those costs will be especially challenging. He hopes future revenue from the development will be able to pay for those expenses.

"We've always never had the opportunity to prosper, and that's why the economy is going to allow us to address a lot of the shortfalls. Because funding-wise, contrary to what people may say, as First Nations we're very underfunded in our communities," he said.