Owner encouraged by sightings of missing golden pheasant near Shediac

Winston, the golden pheasant, has flown the coop.

The bright yellow bird, who lives in an indoor/outdoor enclosure in Shediac Cape, disappeared a few weeks ago.

Owner Charlene Kavanagh was surprised and figured she'd never see him again.

"We thought he was gone, we really did." she said.

Then, pictures of Winston turned up on Facebook.

Charlene Kavanagh is still trying to figure out how Winston escaped from his indoor/outdoor enclosure. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

"I was quite shocked. My daughter actually sent me a picture of him and she said 'That looks like Winston' and I said 'It probably is Winston'." Kavanagh said.

The sighting was only about 5 minutes away from Kavanagh's hobby farm.

Since then, the pictures have been shared on social media. Kavanagh said seeing him again brought her hope.

Since then, she received a call from a man in the area who spotted Winston not far from the initial sighting.

Kavanagh isn't the only one who misses Winston. She said his mate, a red pheasant, wants him to come back, too.

Bird on the lam in Shediac Cape 2:11 A golden pheasant named Winston flew the coop weeks ago, but the New Brunswick bird was recently spotted on social media. 2:11

Kavanagh thinks he may be eating from bird feeders and roosting in trees. But she's concerned about predators.

"It's more so his plumage that worries me because it makes him a target for anything. There's nothing that yellow around." she said.

Winston has been on the farm for about two years, but that doesn't mean he'll be easy to catch.

Winston's mate, a red pheasant (left), is waiting for his return. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

"Winston's pretty shy a lot of times. If you encounter him he's going to run from you. He's the same on the farm—he doesn't pay too much attention to us. He just hangs with his girl and that's his thing." Kavanagh said.

She is asking people in the area to keep an eye out for the golden pheasant.

"If you attempt to catch him, you have to use either a fish net or a light blanket from a bed and you have to be super gentle because his little legs and his little wings will break." she said.

Kavanagh still has no idea how Winston escaped his enclosure.

"There must have been a hole in the pen that we haven't noticed. Now we've shored up his pen again so we'd like him back so he can enjoy his pen!" she said.