Book overdue by 63 years returned to Moncton library

A librarian confronted with a grossly overdue book might ordinarily confront the transgressor with a stern glare — but in the case of a book more than six decades overdue, Chantale Bellemare was just happy it came home at all.

The long-missing tome Relax and Live was returned to the Moncton Public Library Wednesday, 63 years after it was last checked out, Bellemare said.

"It's a patron that was doing some cleaning in the house and he found this book and thought the right thing to do would be to bring it back where it belongs," she said.

The missing book was due back on May 3, 1956, making it more than 22,000 days late. According to the 1950s-era library rules printed inside, it would have been subject to a fine of about $459.

This book from the Moncton Public Library was returned 63 years late. Yes, years. Here’s the story. 0:47

Current library rules say the maximum possible fine for an overdue book is $3 per item.

The book is a self-help volume, with chapter titles like "Break Away from Tension", "Put Yourself to Sleep" and "Stop Worrying Yourself Sick."

"So I think its advice could still be relevant," Bellemare said.

The library doesn't know why the book wasn't returned, or where it had been for so long, but damage to the cover could mean whoever checked it out was afraid to bring it back.

Inside the back cover of the book are the library rules from the 1950s. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

One of the library rules reads, "All injuries to books, beyond reasonable wear, and all losses shall be made good to the satisfaction of the Librarian."

The Guinness Book of World Records says the most paid for a library fine was $475.33.

Libraries across the province have over 2.5 million physical items in circulation. There are currently 7,700 items checked out from New Brunswick public libraries in 2017 that have not been returned.

Just under $89,700 was paid in overdue fines in 2018.