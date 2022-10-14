Saint John's uptown is getting an outdoor skating rink

There's good news for residents hoping for more public spaces on Saint John's waterfront.

The chain-link fence and construction vehicles currently occupying valuable real estate on Market Slip mark the location of the private, multi-building Fundy Quay project. Alongside that project, the city has planned a makeover of public spaces that will include a free, public outdoor skating rink.

On Friday, Saint John announced it's getting $300,000 of federal funding to build an outdoor skating rink next to the five residential and commercial buildings planned for Market Slip and the former Canadian Coast Guard site.

Construction of the public spaces at the Fundy Quay Development and waterfront redesign project started in October, according to a city news release. It's expected to be completed by 2023.

The new rink is expected to be on the end closest to Market Square, where the boardwalk used to be.

Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon said the waterfront will undergo a transformation and become "one of the most iconic public spaces in the City's history."

The Fundy Quay project has cleared multiple planning and zoning stages. Its five buildings will be constructed in separate phases. Each is estimated to take about two years to complete.

The first to go up is a 16-storey mixed-use building. It's planned to be erected on the south-east corner of the property — along Water Street at the corner closest to the Marco Polo Cruise Terminal. The ground floor will be commercial space, while the upper floors will be apartments.

Combined, the five buildings will add 677 residential units on a total floor area of 69,700 square metres. The complex will also include 400 internal parking spaces.

MP Wayne Long said the funding for the rink is coming from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, a pot of $500 million earmarked for public spaces in small communities across the country.