Windstorm leaves thousands still without power Saturday morning

Almost 13,000 NB Power customers are still in the dark this morning after heavy winds and rain pummelled the province on Friday.

Yesterday the number of customers without power peaked at around 52,000 in the late afternoon, with just around 30,000 still without power last night.

More than 5,600 customers in the Kennebecasis Valley area are still without power as of 9:30 a.m., while just over 2,000 are in the dark in Victoria and Madawaska counties.

There are also major outages in Kings and Queens counties (1,431), Fredericton, York and Sunbury counties (971), Charlotte County (757), Restigouche (682) and Carleton County (583).

Sheila Lagacé, a spokesperson for NB Power, said there are currently over 145 crews working around the province to restore power.

She said estimated restoration times will be available this afternoon after crews have had more time to assess the damage.

Trees downed by winds are mainly responsible for the outages, Lagacé said.