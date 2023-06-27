Saint John weighing options for out-of-the-cold shelter

Saint John is looking for a new home for its out-of-the-cold shelter after its current location has been deemd unsuitable.

Brent McGovern, the city's chief administrative officer, told council Monday evening that the former Hilton Belyea Arena, which housed the shelter last year, will not be an option this winter.

"There's a significant amount of money, hundreds of thousands of dollars, that needs to go into the Belyea if that were to be reused," said McGovern.

"The province is saying that it's not to be reused, it's not an option."

The use of the former arena on Lowell Street in the city's lower west-side neighbourhood was a temporary measure implemented last year.

City council only agreed on the location late last November and didn't open until Dec. 5.

The shelter had 40 beds, with five reserved for homeless people discharged from emergency rooms at night with nowhere else to go.

The shelter, which effectively doubled the number of beds available in the city, closed on April 30.

In October 2022, the Human Development Council said there were at least 133 people who are homeless living in the city.

Coun. David Hickey of Ward 3 said he's concerned that if work on finding a new location doesn't ramp up, the city will be left scrambling for a solution.

"My concern is that once we get into fall again, we end up in the same similar situation that we were in last year," said Hickey.

McGovern told council that work is underway to find a replacement location for the shelter and meetings with stakeholders have already been scheduled.