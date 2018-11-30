Fredericton agrees to let emergency shelter go ahead, despite zoning

An emergency out-of-the-cold shelter is expected to open in Fredericton on Friday night after much debate.

Earlier this week, the Community Action Group on Homelessness announced that the Anglican Diocese had given permission for its former bishop's home to be used as an emergency overnight shelter for people who are "living rough" on the streets.

The province said it would contribute $82,000 to the shelter, and volunteers and advocates worked hard to get it ready to open Thursday night.

But the plans hit an unexpected snag.

City hall said the space wasn't zoned properly for a shelter.

Changing the zoning involves canvassing neighbours and getting approval from the planning advisory committee. That can take days — sometimes weeks — and could leave the city or councillors liable if not done properly, according to Mayor Mike O'Brien.

But amid a public outcry Friday, council voted during an emergency meeting to open the house that night — as long as the province provides a letter of indemnity.

Neighbours can have say

"Council is taking a real bold move and stepping outside the Community Planning Act for 12 days. And I want to applaud council for the courage to do that," O'Brien said in the meeting.

O'Brien said he is confident the province would provide the letter to ensure the city won't suffer financial losses for allowing the shelter.

The application to turn the property at 721 Brunswick St. into a temporary emergency shelter will still go before the planning advisory committee on Dec. 12, which will give enough time for people who live in the area to weigh in on the final decision.

In the meantime, a badly needed shelter will provide 20 people with a warm, safe place to sleep.

'Exceptional' step needed

"This is really what we'd hoped for," said Faith McFarland, community development co-ordinator with Community Action Group on Homelessness.

"I think everyone in the community recognizes this is exceptional circumstances and we needed exceptional action."

Volunteers were in the house Friday afternoon making last minute adjustments and preparing to bring in 20 beds.

"It took an act of courage," McFarland said. "So many people in the community have been acting bravely and we're just happy that they're with us in that."