Fredericton man turns decommissioned fire hoses into household items

Bill Pugh's wallet, belt and dog toys are made entirely of old fire hoses that he's repurposed.

Pugh, 58, has been reusing the old fire hoses to prevent them from going to the landfill, where it would take years for them to break down.

Pugh, who is now retired, worked for the department for almost 26 years. And before that, he was a volunteer firefighter with the Keswick Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

Growing up, he also lived on a dairy farm in Burtts Corner, a community about 30 kilometres northwest of Fredericton. There, he learned all about repurposing old items.

"You use what you have," said the former platoon captain for the Fredericton Fire Department. surrounded by old fire hoses in the basement of his Fredericton home.

Inside a backyard shed, Pugh stores dozens of fire hoses of different sizes, everything from hoses for forest fires to structure fires. Each hose weighs between 23 to 45 kilograms and he has at least hundreds of metres of hoses.

How it all started

He started exploring the idea of repurposing old fire hoses back in 2013. Some of the hoses at the Fredericton Fire Department needed to be decommissioned because they were too old or irreparable.

Fire hoses have 25 years of service life. After that, they have to be decommissioned.

It took Pugh about a year to research different products and figure out what products could be made out of old fire hoses.

Pugh uses old hoses from fire departments across New Brunswick. (Elizabeth Fraser/CBC)

Some of his research included late night dumpster diving at work, so he could take the old fire hoses home.

"A lot of stuff you can make from leather you can make with fire hoses," said Pugh.

He also had an old porch swing that needed repairing.

The former firefighter's old porch swing was rotting so he decided to repair it with fire hoses. (Elizabeth Fraser/CBC)

"I wove it together like so and said, 'Man, this will last for decades,'" said Pugh.

In 2014, he and his wife, Debbie, started their business, Out of the Ashes Firehose Accessories.

The couple's products include dog collars, firewood carriers, growler bags and laptop bags.

A homemade handle made out of an old fire hose opens the door to Pugh's shed. (Elizabeth Fraser/CBC)

Once the hoses are cut up, they're cleaned and disinfected in an industrial washer. They're then hung outside in the sun to dry.

The hoses can then be cut up and made into different household products. The products come in all different shapes, patterns and designs.

Pugh also sews the designs, a trade he picked up from his wife about six years ago.

Some of Pugh's products are shown. (Elizabeth Fraser/CBC)

"I can sew straight ahead, but she does the fancy stuff," he said.

While some products can take 10 minutes to make, others can take up to five hours.

Fire departments across the province call Pugh to say they have an old fire hose that needs repurposing, which Pugh will then go and pick up.

Pugh uses fire hoses to keep the wind and snow away while on his tractor. (Elizabeth Fraser/CBC)

Some of those fire departments includes ones from New Maryland, Oromocto, Woodstock, Hoyt, Moncton, Riverview and Fredericton.

"He's really thought outside the box," said Harry Farrell, fire chief for the New Maryland Fire Department.

Farrell donated an old fire hose to Pugh's business last summer.

Pugh uses a wallet made of an old fire hose. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

He said firefighters test hoses each year to make sure they're working properly because they can sometimes be damaged with holes.

"It's the type of business we're in, where a nail could get in it," said Farrell.

Six years ago, Pugh's wife, Debbie, taught him how to sew the hoses together to make the items. (Mike Heenan/CBC )

Pugh also sells his products at different New Brunswick markets. Many visitors have the same reaction when they first spot the products.

"They stare at it, and a big smile comes on their face when they recognize [it's a] fire hose," he said.

Pugh calls those visitors "the 30 footers."

He also makes bags to hold growlers and bottles of wine. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

"They stand 30 feet away and just talk to each other trying to figure out what the product is," he said.

While his business allows him to keep in touch with the firefighter community, Pugh said it's also something he can do alongside his wife.

"We're a two-man team and I'm No. 2," he said.