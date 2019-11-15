New emergency shelter set to open in downtown Fredericton

A new emergency shelter in downtown Fredericton will open soon in a location on Brunswick Street, according to the provincial government.

The John Howard Society of Fredericton purchased the building at 332 Brunswick St. and say it will open after some minor renovations.

Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard said in a news release that the emergency shelter will be operated by volunteers and staff from the Fredericton Downtown Community Health Centre.

The nearby St. Paul's United Church will offer a warming centre until the shelter is open.

John Barrow, the executive director of the John Howard Society of Fredericton, said they want the shelter to be more than a "just a stop-gap solution to homelessness."

Eventually, he said the plan is to develop the property into additional affordable housing units.

"But until that time, we are excited to provide space from which the Downtown Community Health Centre can operate the out-of-the-cold shelter."

Downtown location sought

The Fredericton Downtown Community Health Centre is a partnership between the University of New Brunswick and Horizon Heath Network. The university's faculty of nursing helps operate the shelter.

The former Anglican Church bishop's house on Brunswick Street was used last year as a shelter.

When the group applied for an extension of the funding and zoning last spring, the city's planning advisory committee indicated it didn't want the house used again this year.

Joan Kingston, the chair of the Fredericton Community Action Group on Homelessness, said they had hoped an emergency shelter would be located downtown to help connect users of the shelter with other services they might need.

Permanent housing has been found for 49 people who had previously been homeless or living in a shelter.

"That is progress, but there remains plenty of work to do," Shephard said.