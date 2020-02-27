Feds announce more protections for endangered whales

Further measures have been announced to better protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale, after six whales died in the Gulf of St. Lawrence during last year's fishing season.

The federal government has already taken protective steps, such as reducing boat/vessel speeds and altering fishing season dates in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

On Thursday, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans announced more protections in an effort to prevent future entanglements.

"These new measures build on that work, and are informed by the latest research and technology," said Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan in a release.

"We recognize that they are only possible because of the hard work and cooperation of our fish harvesters who have been changing their operations to support our shared goal of protecting this beautiful animal for generations to come."

Nova Scotia MP Bernadette Jordan smiles as she officially becomes Canada's new fisheries minister. (CBC)

This year, from April to November, Fisheries and Oceans Canada will be closing fishing in areas of the Gulf where whales are gathering in large numbers.

If whales are detected in an area of the Gulf more than once during a 15-day period, that fishing zone will be closed for fishing until the end of the season on November 15. Previously, the zone would be re-opened after 15 days.

Temporary fishing closures will also expand into the Bay of Fundy.

Speed restrictions put in place last season will carry over this year, limiting the mandatory speed limit in the western part of the Gulf of St Lawrence to 10 knots.

All speed and closure restrictions apply to vessels longer than 13 metres. Failure to comply with the restrictions could result in a penalty of up to $25,000.

Regional, seasonal changes

The federal government will also be introducing new restrictions in parts of northern New Brunswick and Cape Breton.

This year, there will be a restricted area in the Shediac Valley Area of Interest, a stretch of water about halfway between Lameque Island and P.E.I., which vessels will have to either avoid completely or reduce their speed to eight knots.

This female North Atlantic right whale found in the Gulf of St Lawrence on September 15, 2019, was deemed a case of "severe entanglement" by DFO. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

In the Cabot Strait between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, a new speed restriction of 10 knots will be tested out for parts of the season.

DFO also announced a new ice-breaking contract which would open fishing harbours in northern New Brunswick—Acadian Peninsula, Baie des Chaleurs and Northumberland Strait—earlier in the spring, before the whales' arrival in the Gulf.

This will ensure the snow crab fishery in the region can get started as early as possible, and hopefully avoid contact with the whales altogether.

New gear requirements

Fisheries will be required to mark their gear this year to identify the country, region and fishery it was used in, in an effort to help trace the gear after an entanglement.

The Department will also be testing out ropeless fishing gear in closed trials.

The government will also be using new technology to better monitor the presence of right whales this season, including aerial drones and underwater drones.

Underwater microphones (hydrophones) will also be used to detect whales in certain areas.

Sanders says they've been testing the use of drones for the past two years.

"We know that better whale detection can help minimize the risks vessel traffic presents," she said.

Population flux

Currently, the North Atlantic Right Whale population stands at around 400, with less than 100 breeding females left.

In the Gulf of St. Lawrence, around 130 different whales were identified in the past two years, but DFO says that's likely an underestimate of true population numbers in the Gulf. DFO believes those numbers are closer to 200.

Since 2017, 29 right whales have been killed in Canadian waters, largely through collisions with boats or entanglement in fishing gear.

Crew members attempt to disentangle a whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in a handout photo. (Alison Ogilvie/NOAA Fisheries)

In 2017 alone, 17 right whales died, sparking a national outcry.

Researchers have already spotted 10 right whale calves so far this year.

Three calves were spotted off the coasts of Georgia and Florida earlier this month, bringing the total number of endangered right whales born this year above last year's total.

During 2019, only seven newborns were spotted, and none were seen in 2018.

The last time the number of North Atlantic right whale calves surpassed 10 was in 2016, when 14 calves were spotted.