N.B. RCMP constable testifies, denies charges of sexual assault and breach of trust

A New Brunswick RCMP officer testified in his own defence on the final day of his trial, denying allegations of assault and sexual assault.

Const. Osama Ibrahim is facing five charges — assault, sexual assault, choking during an assault, using or threatening to use a weapon during an assault, and breach of trust.

The incidents are alleged to have happened in late 2021 and early 2022, when Ibrahim was 27 and the complainant was 16.

Ibrahim, who works with the RCMP in the Woodstock area, pleaded not guilty last December to all five charges.

The trial is taking place in Saint John provincial court.

Ibrahim denies all allegations

On Thursday, defence lawyer T.J. Burke took his client through the list of accusations and Ibrahim said each one never happened.

Over four days last month, the girl and her family told the court they met Ibrahim in the summer of 2021 and he soon became close with the family. By January 2022, Ibrahim expressed an interest in marrying the girl.

Although her parents said she was too young to get engaged, they gave Ibrahim permission to court their daughter. She testified that he became abusive and threatening when they were alone.

Ibrahim testified that they were never alone because of his religious and cultural beliefs and claimed the complainant and her father "lied" about her age, telling him she was 18.

The complainant testified in October that Ibrahim would often put his hands around her neck and choke her. Crown prosecutor Christopher Lavigne had showed video in court that he suggested supported the claim. Ibrahim said it didn't happen.

Ibrahim says victim enjoyed 'horseplay'

Ibrahim is on trial for assault, sexual assault, choking during an assault, using or threatening to use a weapon during an assault, and breach of trust. (Name withheld)

Burke took Ibrahim through a series of videos that show him interacting with the complainant.

When the complainant was shown the videos last month, she described Ibrahim as being pushy and controlling and said he constantly manhandled her.

Shown the same videos on Thursday, Ibrahim said the girl enjoyed their rough physical interactions, calling it "horseplay" and saying that's how they expressed their affection for each other.

He said she enjoyed it and even sought it out.

Challenged about patrol habits

Lavigne also challenged Ibrahim about the work-related allegations against him.

Ibrahim, now 29, was stationed at the Woodstock detachment after he graduated from the RCMP training program. Once he finished his on-the-job training in Woodstock in June 2021, he started taking overtime shifts in Grand Bay-Westfield, where the detachment was regularly short-staffed.

Coworkers testified that Ibrahim often spent extended periods of time in the city of Saint John, outside his patrol area.

Ibrahim arrives at the Saint John courthouse Thursday morning. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

When Lavigne asked him about being parked at a specific location outside his patrol area for up to eight hours at a time, Ibrahim said he was catching up on paperwork while sitting in his cruiser and may have left to eat or go to the bathroom.

Records show he told dispatch he was on "roving patrol" during that period of time. Ibrahim called in the code for "roving patrol" once an hour for five hours during that six-hour period when his cruiser did not move.

When Lavigne challenged him about telling dispatch he was on active patrol, Ibrahim said it was a mistake.

When asked if he thought that was OK, Ibrahim said, "It's just a mistake. It doesn't mean anything."

Ibrahim frequently used the code for "roving patrol" when he was spending time with the family, once calling it in nine times in the span of a few hours.

Ibrahim said he wasn't trying to hide his location.

"It's an honest mistake," he said.

When Lavigne asked him which instance was the mistake, Ibrahim responded that he wasn't trying to mislead anyone.

"I messed up, I understand that," he said.

'Words matter,' Crown tells constable

In March 2022, Ibrahim was placed on leave because of a code of conduct investigation.He told the court he was on vacation in Montreal visiting his family.

When Lavigne asked him to clarify whether he was on vacation or on leave, Ibrahim said, "For me, it's the same thing."

Lavigne cautioned him that "words matter."

Testimony ended after Ibrahim's appearance. Final summations to Judge Kelly Winchester will take place at a later date.