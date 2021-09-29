Child services employee charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

An Oromocto woman working in child services was charged Monday with sexual exploitation of a minor.

RCMP say they received information in September about alleged sexual misconduct by a female employee of the New Brunswick government's Child and Youth Teams – Integrated Service Delivery with a teenage boy.

Police arrested the 44-year-old woman, who was later released under conditions that include having no contact with the victim, an RCMP news release said.

Julie Lynn Murphy appeared in Fredericton provincial court on one count of sexual exploitation of a minor while being a person of trust or authority and one count of unlawfully distributing cannabis to an individual under 18 years of age.

Murphy is to appear in court on Jan. 31 to enter a plea.