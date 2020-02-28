Oromocto woman worries her family could lose access to old family plot on private land

In Lower Queensbury, above the Mactaquac Dam, there is an unassuming piece of property with a gorgeous view of the St. John River but nothing that would indicate the historical significance of the site.

This was the family homestead of Solomon Kendall, a Black Loyalist who came to New Brunswick after fighting in the American Revolution, and whose family lived on the land for generations after.

While the property once had multiple homes, it now features a few outbuildings and a plain family cemetery, with only a few markers to indicate who is buried where.

Solomon Kendall's grave is in the cemetery, as is the grave of the last person buried there in 1949 — Mary Jane Kendall, great-grandmother of Jennifer Dow of Oromocto.

Dow said she gets a lot of comfort from a visit to the cemetery.

"For me it's a very spiritual place," she said.

"All of my life I've visited many cemeteries where my different ancestors are buried. And of course most of them are public. This is the only one that is on a private property."

But Dow is concerned that she may lose access to her ancestors' final resting place.

A real-estate listing for the property includes mention of the Kendall family history. An updated version of the listing removed all mention of the family. (Exit Realty)

The property had been in the family since at least the 1820s, but about two decades ago the family lost possession of it.

Dow continued to visit, even after another family became the owners, but now the property is for sale.

Dow is concerned that any new owners may not let her visit the graveyard.

"Depending on who buys it, would they ban us from the property?"

The government says it can't grant access to cemeteries on private land. Only the property owners can do that. (Jordan Gill/CBC)

The cemetery itself is listed as an archeological site with the province, which means that no development can be done there without a permit.

But even though it is a registered archeological site, according to the Department of Tourism, Culture and Heritage, Dow has no right-of-way to the cemetery.

"[The department] does not have the authority to grant access to cemeteries on private land," said Joanne LeBlanc, a spokesperson for the department.

"This would be granted by the landowner."

Dow likely isn't the only person to face this dilemma. There are many cemeteries on private land in the province that are no longer being used.

One example is the Wheary graveyard, also an early Black family burial plot, which is on the edge of a private property in Keswick.

'We're kind of left just scratching our heads, like what do we do?” said Dow, who wants to be able to visit her ancestors' graves if the property changes hands. (Jordan Gill/CBC)

But no one really knows the exact number of these small graveyards. The department says there are 4,000 cemeteries registered with the province, but a survey to determine the characteristics of the sites has not been conducted.

"A comprehensive survey to identify and document all cemeteries in New Brunswick would likely uncover many more cemeteries than are currently known," said the department.

In an email to CBC News, Dow said a cousin had recently inquired about buying the property in Lower Queensbury, but said they were told by the real estate agent that the sale of the property was set to close in a couple of weeks.

Dow said she has hired a lawyer to try to sort out issues of access to the cemetery and is "terrified for the future of the cemetery."

"We're kind of left just scratching our heads like, what do we do?" said Dow.

"Do we go to court? Because I mean not everybody out there can afford to be paying two hundred dollars an hour to a lawyer just to get [right–of–way] to a family cemetery?"