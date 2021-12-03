Victim of high school violence in Oromocto says she fears for her safety

When the school bus pulls in to drop off students at Oromocto High School, dread sets in for Jamie Lynn Gauthier.

The ninth-grader steps off the bus and walks into the school feeling anxious and suspicious of her peers.

"Anyone I see that's bigger than me, it makes me uncomfortable knowing they could overpower me and hurt me," she said.

Oromocto High School found itself in the spotlight recently when videos circulated online depicting vicious fights between students that involved a knife. The fights resulted in three girls being injured and one girl arrested.

Parents say the fights are just the latest escalation of violence that has been going on this school year.

While Jamie Lynn wasn't involved in the recent incidents, she was the victim of an attack that took place at school in early October. A four-second video captured her being punched repeatedly by another student, all while lying on the ground, screaming for help.

Jamie Lynn said she was punched in the head about eight times. Students who watched the attack did not step in to help, she said, and instead, someone at the scene took a video, and it was circulated on social media.

"It made me super sad that people were watching me in my most vulnerable moment and I needed help," she said.

Jamie Lynn believes the attack stemmed from a run-in with her attacker two weeks earlier over a binder that she had found outside and left open, causing pages to fly out.

Oromocto student victimized by school violence speaks out 3:13 In October, Jamie Lynn Gauthier was attacked and punched repeatedly in the head by another student at Oromocto High School. Gauthier and her mother are now speaking out on the violence that has put the school in the spotlight. 3:13

'A cry for help'

Melissa Gauthier received a call from her daughter the day of the attack.

"When I picked up the phone, she was screaming, 'People are hurting me,'" Gauthier said.

The mother rushed to the school. When she got there, she found Jamie Lynn experiencing a post-traumatic episode.

"She was not in her right mind, she was not making a lot of sense," Gauthier said. "She was screaming, 'Why did you send me to this school? I don't want to go to this school.'"

Gauthier asked the school to call the RCMP. She said her daughter's alleged attacker was eventually charged because of the assault and suspended from the school for one week.

The 14-year-old victim was taken to Oromocto Hospital, where she was diagnosed with a concussion. She was later diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome and whiplash.

"I have a son that has a brain injury from a motor vehicle accident, so we do take these things quite seriously because hitting kids in the head can impact their life for the rest of their life," said the mother.

Melissa Gauthier, left, says her daughter isn't the only one who isn't feeling safe at Oromocto High School. (Melissa Gauthier)

Gauthier said she had to take charge of the situation at Oromocto. But not all kids are lucky enough to have that kind of support in their lives, she said, and many feel unsafe, just like her daughter.

"They're crying for help and it feels like nobody's listening," she said.

Gauthier said that following the recent fights at Oromocto, the school has been sending out emails that say the school has policies to deal with incidents of violence, but she doesn't find the emails reassuring.

"When they send these emails, they're kind of vague," she said.

Gauthier said she wants to see a partnership among the school, RCMP, and parents to find a solution to the violence. Part of the solution, she said, is having additional support for children perpetrating violence as well, noting that many of them also have poor support systems.

"It does take a village to raise children, and sometimes it feels like my village doesn't have any people."

CBC News requested comment from the principal of Oromocto and the superintendent, but Anglophone West School District spokesperson Jennifer Read said they would "refrain from commenting."

"The most appropriate channel for finding resolution with specific incidents is for the students and parents involved to meet with the school administration and focus on the next steps," Read said in an email.

Superintendent says fights don't reflect overall school safety

In an interview with Information Morning Fredericton, superintendent David McTimoney addressed the recent fights at Oromocto.

"I believe that although incidents like this do happen, it doesn't speak to the overall safety of the school," he said.

McTimoney acknowledged that part of the problem at Oromocto has been students leaving school property during their lunch break and engaging in fights where no supervision is present. However, restricting students' ability to leave school grounds isn't an option, he says.

Many students signed out of Oromocto High School on Thursday, the same day nearby Fredericton High School was on alert because of a warning of a 'potential for violence.' (Jonathan Collicott/CBC News)

"We're looking at students aged 13 to 18. They're not at an age level where we can say, 'You're not allowed to leave campus," said McTimoney. "There's a level of independence there that needs to be respected."

He said the school administration will be speaking to students individually to find out more about what's going on.

He added that addressing the violence will also require effort from students to avoid situations that may escalate to violence.

School should work on student relationships: expert

Wendy Craig, an anti-bullying expert and head of the department of psychology at Queen's University, said the pandemic may be partly to blame for the increase in school violence.

"What we have in COVID, is kids haven't been spending a lot of time together," Craig said. "Coming back to school, they have to establish where they are and their place in [peer groups]."

New Brunswick high school students spent the 2020-21 academic year attending school every second day. This year, students have been back on a full-time basis, with the exception of school closures because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Craig says school should work on supporting kids in building relationships, while investigating whether the fights are an indication of larger problems within the school.