Oromocto SPCA projecting record year for animal surrenders

Animal protection groups say they're seeing a rise in the number of pets being taken into care and worry the trend might be a reflection of today's tough economic times.

The Oromocto SPCA is projecting it will take in a total of about 1,100 by the end of 2023, said Olivia Cannatella, an animal attendant with the non-profit.

"This is shaping up to be a record year for us. We've taken in a little over 800 animals so far this year, which is 200 animals ahead of where we were the same time last year."

Statistics from the shelter show it took in 923 animals last year, 770 the year before that, 915 in 2020 and 997 in 2019.

Olivia Cannatella, an animal attendant at the Oromocto SPCA, says the shelter is on track to take in a record 1,100 animals by the end of 2023. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Cannatella said a lot of the people who've opted to surrender their animals this year were pushed to do so because of financial reasons.

"We've been dealing with a lot of animals this year that come to us because their owners have lost their homes, a lot of people that are living in their vehicles or living in tents or just completely with nowhere to go," she said.

"So those are very heartbreaking situations, because most of the time these animals are in good condition, they're well loved. A lot of them are already spayed and neutered, up to date on vaccines, and the owners just come up on some hard times, which could happen to to any of us."

Financial, mental health struggles

Lesley Rogers, executive director of the New Brunswick SPCA, said her organization plays a different role in that it's responsible for enforcing animal protection laws by carrying out investigations and seizing pets being abused or neglected.

WATCH | Oromocto SPCA sees influx of animals: How the Oromocto SPCA is working to keep pets and owners together Duration 2:15 A pet shelter expects to have taken in more than 1,000 animals by the end of 2023. The Oromocto SPCA says hard financial times have led to a record year.

She said they've seen a steady increase in the number of calls in the past three years about potentially abused or neglected animals and blames financial struggles for many of the situations where they're forced to intervene.

"We're seeing, increasingly, people are struggling to have the resources, both financial and the capacity themselves to care for their animals," Rogers said.

"So sometimes it's all economics and sometimes it's mental health, often it can be both."

Lesley Rogers with the New Brunswick SPCA says the provincial organization has seen a year-over-year increase in the number of calls about potential animal abuse and neglect. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Rogers said the number of calls the New Brunswick SPCA has received for animals potentially in distress has climbed by 10 per cent every year since 2020, with 2023 on track for a similar increase.

Pandemic pet boom a factor: SPCA chief

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced people to stay home and avoid gathering in larger groups, some turned to furry companions to help battle loneliness.

Tony Porter, chief animal protection officer with the New Brunswick SPCA, saw that happen in the province, with high demand for adoptions at local SPCA shelters and for dogs from breeders.

But with restrictions now mostly gone, some who took on pets three years ago are now grappling with the higher cost of almost everything from rent to groceries and gasoline, he said.

"It filters out to what we're seeing now with the [world] trying to get back to ... relatively normal, but it's not happening," Porter said.

"And economy and mental health [struggles], cost of living, everything's increased and everybody — all walks of life — are feeling the crunch now."