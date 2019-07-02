Oromocto man dies after motorcycle crash

A 28-year-old man from Oromocto has died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident early last week, RCMP say.

Around mid-morning on June 24, the man's motorcycle collided with a car on the Broad Road near Restigouche Road in Oromocto.

The motorcycle driver died three days later in hospital. The driver of the car was not injured, Oromocto RCMP said in a statement Tuesday.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.