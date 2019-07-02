Skip to Main Content
Oromocto man dies after motorcycle crash

A 28-year-old man from Oromocto has died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident last Monday, RCMP say. 

RCMP say they are investigating the cause of the collision, which took place June 24 on the Broad Road in Oromocto. (CBC)

Around mid-morning on June 24, the man's motorcycle collided with a car on the Broad Road near Restigouche Road in Oromocto. 

The motorcycle driver died three days later in hospital. The driver of the car was not injured, Oromocto RCMP said in a statement Tuesday.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

 

