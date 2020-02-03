Oromocto man with 7 drunk-driving convictions charged after crash

An Oromocto man who was barred from driving has been charged after a single-vehicle collision in Fredericton that left a passenger critically injured.

The crash happened at about 3 a.m. Friday on the Lincoln Road near the Experimental Farm.

A female passenger was ejected from the vehicle and is now in stable condition but serious condition at Saint John Regional Hospital.

The 33-year-old driver has been charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm and driving while prohibited.

He was banned from driving at the time of the crash and has seven convictions for impaired driving.

He is in custody and will appear in court Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.