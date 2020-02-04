Oromocto man with 7 drunk-driving convictions denied bail

An Oromocto man has been denied bail while facing his eighth drinking and driving charge.

The charges came after a single-vehicle accident on the Lincoln Road in Fredericton sent a passenger to hospital.

Jeffrey Joseph Sacobie was arrested Friday after the 3 a.m. crash that severely injured a woman travelling with him.

Wearing a bright orange jumpsuit, with handcuffs and leg shackles, Sacobie, 33, appeared in court Tuesday.

He has already been caught and convicted seven times for driving while impaired seven times.

Since the crash Friday, Sacobie has been charged with driving while prohibited and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

According to police, a female passenger was thrown from the vehicle.

Her condition was listed as serious when she was taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital. She's now considered stable.

Sacobie is midway through a four-year driving ban.

Provincial court Judge Mary Jane Richards placed a publication ban on the details of the case as Sacobie asked for bail.

He was remanded until his next scheduled court appearance on Feb. 24.