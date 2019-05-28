Rugby teams red carpet ready while raising money for Oromocto Food Bank

It was an afternoon of glitz, glamour and bone-rattling tackles at Oromocto High School.

The men's and women's rugby teams donned the finest dresses and suits available at thrift stores, or the back of their parents' closets, and took to the pitch for charity on Monday.

About $500 was raised for the Oromocto Food Bank during the inaugural Rugby Ball — the first event of what the school and teams hope will become an annual tradition.

"The players are certainly getting into it," said coach Rob Stoney, watching the action. "And I think we'll see a fair bit of response from the school and the local community.

"As far as we're concerned, it's year one. We have nowhere to go but up."

The school hopes the Rugby Ball will become an annual Oromocto High School tradition. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

And while the Rugby Ball seems here to stay, much of the formal attire didn't survive the inter-squad games.

On top of the fundraiser, the idea was to introduce some levity to the rugged, bruising sport at the end of the school year with exams and rugby playoffs looming.

Duncan Murray shows off his single-shoulder dress he discovered at Frenchy's before Monday's charity rugby game. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

"It's quite a gruesome sport, so to be wearing such formal clothing is completely foreign to the game," said Duncan Murray, OHS student council president.

CBC News gave Murray and his teammates the red carpet treatment, with readers undoubtedly dying to find out the designers.

The OHS boys rugby team sported their best dresses during the inaugural Rugby Ball on Monday. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

"It's a Frenchy's find. I think it's quite beautiful," said Murray, conceding he was in for some serious turf burn with the single-shoulder look.

The OHS rugby program is the largest in the province, with roughly 10 per cent of the school's 1,200 student population on one of the four teams.

"We're a big goofy family who just likes to spend time together and have fun," said student Emma McKerney.

The Rugby Ball raised about $500 for the Oromocto Food Bank. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

And what better way to spend time together than scrumming in tuxedos and dresses for a good cause?

"There's a lot of members of the community who struggle with trying to get food on the table everyday," McKerney said. "So I think, as it impacts a lot of us personally, I think it's important to raise money for those who need it."