Students in Oromocto, N.B., learned how to make traditional drums using deer hide. (Ann Paul/CBC)

During a drum-making class with students from Oromocto High School's Indigenous studies class, the photographer became the teacher.

Ann Paul, visiting the class as a contributor for CBC News, found herself helping Maliseet students make their drums, having made a few herself in the past. As a drum keeper and singer, she also shared what it means to make a drum.

'You could see the satisfaction on their faces and the smiles when they were done,' Ann Paul said. The students' teacher, Kim Fraser, tries to provide them with as many Indigenous experiences as possible. (Ann Paul/CBC)

"When you're making your drum, you put your positive energies into your drum," she told the students. "When you're making it, you have to put your prayers and your energies into every lace you do because you're going to be passing these on to people."

Soon, another teacher will visit the students to show them songs to sing with their drums.

WATCH | See Indigenous students use deer hide to make drums: Students from Oromocto High School's Indigenous studies class learn how to make ceremonial drums.

Drums are made using material from nature. Ann Paul could tell deer hide was involved by the smell. (Ann Paul/CBC)

'Everybody was intrigued,' Ann Paul said. 'It was actually quite fun to get my hands in and help with them as well.' (Ann Paul/CBC)

Students learned from instructor Robin Paul. (Ann Paul/CBC)

All of the students seemed interested in the drum-making activity, Ann Paul said. 'There were a couple who made them before, a couple who were really into it.' (Ann Paul/CBC)

