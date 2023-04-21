Indigenous students use deer hide to make drums
At Oromocto High School, students from the Indigenous Studies class made drums they'll later use for singing
This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.
During a drum-making class with students from Oromocto High School's Indigenous studies class, the photographer became the teacher.
Ann Paul, visiting the class as a contributor for CBC News, found herself helping Maliseet students make their drums, having made a few herself in the past. As a drum keeper and singer, she also shared what it means to make a drum.
"When you're making your drum, you put your positive energies into your drum," she told the students. "When you're making it, you have to put your prayers and your energies into every lace you do because you're going to be passing these on to people."
Soon, another teacher will visit the students to show them songs to sing with their drums.
Ann's Eye
Photographer Ann Paul brings an Indigenous lens to stories from First Nations communities across New Brunswick. Click here or on the image below to see more of her work.