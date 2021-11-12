Oromocto First Nation locks down community in response to COVID outbreak

Security checkpoints have been set up, visitors aren't being allowed in, and residents are being monitored and assisted in response to a COVID-19 outbreak in Oromocto First Nation.

The outbreak in the community about 20 kilometres east of Fredericton started when a non-member visited a home on the reserve and spread the virus to members of that household, Chief Shelley Sabattis said in an interview Friday.

The First Nation has implemented "every single measure you can think of," said Sabattis, adding that the provincial rapid outbreak management team, also known as PROMT, is ready to move in as well.

"We've got security right straight around the clock at every entry point. We've got donations from neighbouring communities and organizations with supplies."

No community members have had to be hospitalized.

Oromocto First Nation chief Shelley Sabattis said band officials have been working around the clock to help members of the community affected by the outbreak. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Department of Health spokesperson Gail Harding said Public Health declared an outbreak at Oromocto First Nation after the confirmation of positive cases, which now total 15.

Chantel Daigle, a nurse working for Oromocto First Nation, said in an email that the first case was identified on Nov. 4, although she doesn't believe it was the index case.

She added that while 15 cases have been confirmed using PCR tests, another nine people who tested positive af in a rapid test have presumptive cases.

Daigle said it's difficult to say how bad the outbreak is, but she's "very concerned" by the fact that the community is densely populated and contains households that are closely linked.

"This situation has grown rapidly and changes day by day," said Daigle, adding the band has already implemented a single-household bubble rule.

"We are all working as hard as we can to try to limit the spread and we know that health-care resources in the province in general are strained in many directions, so I know that various agencies are helping to the extent that they can."

On Friday, the province also announced an outbreak in Woodstock First Nation, which is about 90 kilometres west of Fredericton, with a total of 16 cases confirmed there.

Assistance offered to those isolating

Oromocto First Nation band councillor Allan Sabattis-Atwin said that aside from not allowing visitors in, the community is also only letting members leave the reserve for essential reasons, such as getting groceries.

Oromocto First Nation councillor Allan Sabattis-Atwin said officials are helping community members get groceries and medication if they're required to isolate. (Allan Sabattis-Atwin)

Anyone who's been identified as a positive case is required to isolate at home, along with all other members of the household, he said.

"We have a team that communicates with the people … that are isolated and they communicate with them daily to make sure that they have everything that they need, whether it be grocery items or prescriptions or tobacco," Sabattis-Atwin said.

"Anything that they need, so that we can keep them isolated in their home to decrease the risk of spread."

Sabattis-Atwin said rapid tests have also been distributed to every household, and anyone who tests positive is followed up with for further testing.

A statement earlier shared by Oromocto First Nation said OFN Fuels is still open as it is deemed essential, but all patrons are being stopped and asked standard COVID-19 questions, and their names and contact information are recorded in case contact tracing needs to be done.

Inadequate housing exacerbating outbreak

Chief Sabattis said a lack of housing has long been an issue in the community, but it is being highlighted now with the outbreak.

She said extended families of as many as 10 people occupy some homes, making transmission easy to occur.

And once an infection is detected in a household, finding somewhere to allow that person to isolate away from others becomes a challenge.

"We're just running out of places to isolate," she said. "So we've been taking each case as it comes to us and dealing with each individual case as best as we possibly can."

Sabattis said the situation has been difficult for residents, and she and her team "are running out of steam.

She's also been impressed by how community members have come together to help one another.

"We are going to beat this, and we are we are going to come out on top. … And it's going to make us stronger, because I'm telling you what I've seen in the last, approximately two weeks now, the way they've come together down here, it's amazing."

Town of Oromocto providing support

John Fife, chief administrative officer for the Town of Oromocto, said the municipality has been in frequent communication with the First Nation for updates on the outbreak.

Fife said that as of Friday, the town has helped Oromocto First Nation share messaging with the community and provided moral support.

He said the outbreak hasn't had any impact on the town.

"They're being very respectful to, to our requests for information. I think they're dealing in a very professional manner with the province.

"So, I mean, what else can they do? I think they're doing everything that any community would be expected to do, so I couldn't be happier."